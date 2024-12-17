Eamonn Holmes makes contact with Ruth Langsford as Loose Women star issues mum health update

Eamonn Holmes has made social media contact with his ex Ruth Langsford.

The 65-year-old TV presenter took to Instagram to "like" a post made by the 'Loose Women' anchor - who split from Eamonn in May after 14 years of marriage - as she issued fans an update about her 93-year-old mother Joan, who fractured her pelvis last week.

Ruth shared a picture on Instagram of herself holding Joan's hand in hospital, and she added the caption: "Hospital visit….thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum. She’ll be in hospital for a bit longer yet, but she’s in pretty good spirits considering and I hope she’ll be home for Christmas (sic)"

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Eamonn had "liked" the post.

Several other stars commented on the message, including Ruth's 'Loose Women' co-star Kelle Bryan.

She wrote: "I'm sorry to hear about mum. Ill be praying for swift recovery. Bless her (sic)"

TV presenter Davina McCall commented: "Big squeeze from me and @mdlondon"

'This Morning' presenter Sian Welby wrote: "Sending nothing but positive energy your way bless her x (sic)"

Last weekend, Ruth revealed her mum fractured her pelvis after suffering a fall.

She posted: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas….she’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She’s ok…ish, no surgery required thank goodness but she needs rest and time to heal now. She’s in hospital at the moment but I’m hoping to get her home soon. This time last year she fell and broke her hip but recovered well…she’s a very strong woman so I’m sure she’ll recover from this too. Put’s life and what’s important into perspective eh? Happy Christmas! X x (sic)"

Earlier this week, it was reported Ruth and Eamonn are keen to reach a quick divorce settlement in the new year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The aim is for Eamonn and Ruth to resolve their divorce as quickly as possible in the new year.

"Ruth is keen to stay in their marital home as it is where she is settled.

"Eamonn, on the other hand, wants to get out and make a fresh start.

"They aren't dragging their heels and want this settled as quickly as possible."

Eamonn has moved on with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, and he is said to be planning to marry his new love.