Dune: Part Two's Zendaya says Paul and Chani's future "ain't pretty"

Warner Bros.

Zendaya might have only had a small role in the first Dune movie, but Chani takes centre stage in Dune: Part Two – and the story might not go as you think.

The sequel sees Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) attempt to integrate themselves with the Fremen, while Paul starts up a relationship with Chani and seeks revenge against the Harkonnens.

Talking to Digital Spy ahead of Dune 2's release, Zendaya confirmed that Chani isn't just a love interest in the new movie.

"I think [Denis Villeneuve] really had a vision, probably before I even became a part of the project, for where she was gonna go," she explained.

Warner Bros.

"I think what was cool about the first movie, or what I appreciated, is that she is seen through Paul's eyes, and so we don't really know her. We don't really have any expectations of her.

"But the woman that we meet here is very clear, very strong, very direct, and knows exactly who she is. And we get to know who she is along with Paul. I think, if anything, love is the last thing on her mind."

Zendaya added that, for Chani, the arrival of Paul and their blossoming connection ends up being a "bit of a distraction" from what she is "trying to protect".

Warner Bros.

"It just becomes a massive distraction and confusion and point of contention for her. So yeah, I think it's far more than a love interest, so much as a complicated relationship that love gets in the way of," she continued.

"And how are these two characters going to reconcile with that? I don't know how they get over it. I don't know what their future holds. Without giving it away, it ain't pretty."

Might this tie into the fact that Villeneuve has called the ending of Dune 2 "more tragic" than the book? At least we don't have too much longer to wait to find out.

Dune: Part Two is released in cinemas on March 1.

