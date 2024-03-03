Dune: Part Two sets new records with huge box office debut

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Dune: Part Two has set multiple new records with a huge box office debut for the science fiction space opera.

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya amongst a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler and more, the Denis Villeneuve-directed Part Two is based on the second half of the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, and is a follow up to 2021's Dune.

According to Variety, the sequel has collected $81.5 million in its domestic debut, in the biggest opening weekend of 2024 so far – and the largest since Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour ($93 million).

Dune: Part Two is also Villeneuve's best US debut ever – and nearly double the opening of the first film at $41 million.

The sequel follows Chalemet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Freman warrior Chandi as they wage war against the House of Harkonnen.

A third film – though not officially confirmed – will be based on Herbert's second novel, Dune: Messiah. Villeneuve told Digital Spy: "We are in early stages. We are in the right direction. There's a lot of work that has been done, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to have something solid to shoot."

Digital Spy's review of Dune: Part Two called the film a "near-perfect sci-fi epic".

We commended the performances of newcomers to the franchise, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux, but lamented their short screen time.

Our review concluded: "This terrific sequel is an unassailable argument for keeping Dune alive on the big screen for a little bit longer."

Dune: Part Two is out now in cinemas.



