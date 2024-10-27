Dr Punam Krishan voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Dr. Punam Krishan has been voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The TV medic and her professional partner Gorka Marquez have left the competition after facing Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu in the dance off, with all of the judges opting to save the former 'Coronation Street' actor.

After Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all confirmed they were voting for Shayne and Nancy's Paso Doble over Punam and Gorka's Tango, head judge Shirley Ballas agreed she would have chosen in the same way.

But despite her departure, Punam insisted she was "really proud" of herself.

She said: “I am really proud of myself. You know I’ve taken on something that’s so out of my comfort zone. The one thing that I’ve very much learnt is to say yes more, and that there is no point in your life when you can stop learning new skills.

"I’ve learnt more than dancing, I’ve learnt so much from Gorka. Everyone’s been so incredible and it’s just memories that I’ll take home forever and I am very proud. I’ve made my family very proud, I’m just really grateful...

"My kids are so proud, my parents, my husband, everyone. This is just one of those things that I have dreamt about for years and I think to have one of your dreams genuinely come true is just a surreal feeling. Week after week it’s been incredible, I’ve made friends for life and everyone’s just been so kind, so thank you.”

Gorka heaped praise on the GP for how much she had progressed during their short time on the show.

He said: “It's been incredible, it's been a fantastic six weeks. I'm very proud of what she has achieved. She's a GP and a Mum. She had never danced before and I think she improved week by week.

"I think she is truly what the show is about, someone who doesn't have experience in the performance world came here and learnt to dance. She wanted to do so well and worked so hard.

"Also I feel very proud and very honoured that we got to do a Bollywood dance, to represent your culture, show your culture to the world and open doors for so many people in your culture.”

Punam has vowed to keep dancing in the future.

She told Gorka: "Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for giving me the gift of dancing. I've never danced before, but you've definitely sparked so much dancing. I want to learn more, and I definitely don't think this will be the end of my journey dancing.”

The results show also featured a musical performance from Lady Blackbird and a spooky 'Beetlejuice'-inspired routine from the professionals, though Amy Dowden was unable to appear.

The dancer was taken to hospital by ambulance after collapsing during filming on Saturday (26.10.24) but a spokesperson for the star - who missed the last series as she was battling breast cancer - insisted she is now "feeling much better".

Her representative said: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."