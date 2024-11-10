Dianne Buswell hails partnership with Chris McCausland as her 'biggest achievement'

Dianne Buswell has branded teaching Chris McCausland to dance her "biggest achievement".

The 35-year-old dancer admitted she had "doubts and fears" when she was first partnered with the blind comedian on this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' but they are now among the favourites to win the competition, and she couldn't be more proud.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "Like Chris, I had my own doubts and fears.

"It was scary. I was so excited but was worried I wasn't the right person for the job.

"Dancing with Chris has been difficult at times but it has been the most rewarding experience of my career and my biggest achievement."

Dianne - who came second in 2018 with now-boyfriend Joe Sugg and last year with Bobby Brazier - has had to overhaul her teaching methods when working with Chris.

She explained: "I have had to adapt how I teach. I can't teach visually with Chris - we've had to rely on touch and verbal instructions instead."

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old comic has revealed he was approached for the show "a few times" in the past but was too scared to take part.

However, he eventually felt "selfish" for not signing up as he knows "representation is important".

He said: "I said no to this a few times because of my fear.

"I was given an opportunity to represent a group of people on the biggest show on the telly but I wasn't doing it because I was scared.

"But representation is important, so in the end, I thought not doing it would be selfish."

And the experience has taught the stand-up star to face his fears in the future.

He added: "It will take a lot to scare me in the future.

"The scariest things I've done professionally have always been the most rewarding - but this is off the chart."