Despicable Me 4 sets unwanted record for the series

Despicable Me 4 has just become the lowest-rated movie of the entire film series on Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest instalment in the saga of Gru and his loyal Minions hasn't fared too well compared to its predecessors on the review aggregator website, where it sits at the rather meagre score of 53%.

Despicable Me 4 has done only slightly worse than 2017's Despicable Me 3 (which has a score of 58%) and the first Minions movie, released in 2015 and being hit with mixed reactions and a 56% rating.

Illumination and Universal Pictures

Related: Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost taking over iconic DreamWorks character for How to Train Your Dragon live-action reboot

Other entries in the franchise have done significantly better with critics, who particularly enjoyed the first two Gru movies, Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2. The first film, out in 2010, and its 2013 sequel are both certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 80% and 75%, respectively.



While the Gru films have done progressively worse in terms of reviews, the Minions spinoff films have gone the other way around. The sequel to Minions, 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru, has now a score of 70%.

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios

Related: Steve Carell "excited" for The Office US spinoff

Starring Steve Carell as returning reformed supervillain Gru, Despicable Me 4 sees the Anti-Villain League agent up against his former classmate and vengeful baddie Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell.

Aided by his girlfriend Valentina (Sofía Vergara), Maxime seeks revenge on Gru, his wife and fellow Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) and the rest of his family, namely the adorable daughter trio of Margo, Edith, and Agnes, as well as baby Gru Jr.

Despicable Me 4 is out in US cinemas now. It will be released in UK cinemas on July 12.

You Might Also Like