Denzel Washington reunites with Spike Lee for new movie

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are set to reunite in new thriller High and Low.

The Equalizer 3 star and legendary director have collaborated on four previous projects – 2006’s Inside Man, 1992's Malcolm X, 1998's He Got Game and 1990's Mo’ Better Blues – and will work together once more on the project for Apple TV+ and A24.

According to Deadline, the film will be an English-language version of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller.



The plot of that film "follows an executive at a Yokohama shoe company who becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom."

High and Low, which reportedly will start filming in March, will be written by Alan Fox and Lee.

The project will be produced by Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman for Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures studios alongside A24 and Apple TV+. Lee will also executive produce.



Washington has recently been the face of the Equalizer franchise, which has wrapped up after its third instalment in 2023.

Speaking about the decision to end the series after three films, the Oscar winner told Empire of his character: “I don’t want to say he’s found happiness, and I don’t want to give it all away, but he meets someone lovely, he’s in a lovely town and he seems to be at peace. That seems to be a good place to stop.

“I didn’t know that there were going to be three. Definitely didn’t know that when we did the first one. I didn’t know how it would end.”

Director Antoine Fuqua added: "This is it. Robert McCall, the working-man hero, at some point he’s got to walk away from it.

"At some point someone else has to pick up the ball and serve justice. He’s served his justice. He’s in a foreign place, he’s trying to find a home, find a place in the world. That’s really what’s important.”

