Dean McCullough impresses Ant and Dec during Bushtucker Trial

Dean McCullough earned ten stars in his latest Bushtucker Trial on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The 32-year-old radio presenter surpassed his previous efforts during the 'Jack and the Screamstalk' trial, earning ten stars and a round of applause from 'I'm a Celebrity' hosts Ant and Dec.

The duo have previously been critical of Dean during his time in the jungle. But he impressed everyone with his latest effort and Dean admitted to being motivated by their past criticism.

He told Ant and Dec: "You two shouting ... I wanted to make youse proud for a wee second. I did try."

And after the hosts gave him a round of applause, Dean cheekily replied: "Next you'll be following me on Instagram."

Elsewhere, Richard Coles opened up about his sexuality and religion during a chat with GK Barry.

The 62-year-old priest - who came came out as gay as a teenager - insisted that his sexuality hasn't complicated his career.

GK asked him: "Did you find it quite difficult being gay and doing that job?"

Richard - who enjoyed success as a musician, before hosting radio and TV shows - replied: "No, not at all.

"I’ve never given it a moment’s twinge of anxiety over whether God thought it was alright or not. Whether other people thought it was alright or not. Well, I’m happy to have that argument … Gay people can do stuff you know!

"Also, I was not the first. Sometimes I look at documents from the early church, or the church of the middle ages and I just think - so gay."