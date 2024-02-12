Deadpool 3: Release date and cast details as trailer debuts at Super Bowl

The trailer for Deadpool 3 – officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine – debuted at the Super Bowl last night, where main actor Ryan Reynold’s wife Blake Lively joined Taylor Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

While his wife celebrated in Las Vegas, Reynolds – who plays protagonist Wade Wilson in the film – joked about the trailer’s debut on social media, asking his Instagram followers: “Has everyone seen the Deadpool trailer? Also, has anyone seen my wife?”

The trailer offered a first glimpse into the third instalment of Reynold’s anti-hero movie franchise, which will feature Hugh Jackman as X-Men legend Wolverine.

But what can fans expect from Deadpool 3, who else is in the cast, and when will it be released?

What can fans expect from Deadpool 3?

We already knew that the film would mark the return of Jackman’s Wolverine, also known by the non-mutant name of James Logan Howlett.

The actor had played the character in a number of X-Men films and reprised it in Logan.

Reynolds and Jackman, who are close friends in real life, had announced the news with a jokey video in which Reynolds admitted he was struggling to come up with creative ideas for the latest movie before Jackman was seen walking past behind him.

Reynolds then revealed: “But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?” to which Jackman replied: “Yeah, sure, Ryan”.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Who else is in the Deadpool 3 cast?

Cast members from the previous Deadpool films — including Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Brianna Hildebrand — will return. Meanwhile, Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown’s Emma Corrin also joined the cast.

Story continues

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first time the movie will be made under Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) umbrella, as a part of Phase Five of the company’s superhero journey.

The two previous films were made by 21st Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in March 2019.

Marvel lead producer Kevin Feige has assured fans that the film will remain R-rated and won’t be a “Disney-fied Deadpool”.

When will Deadpool 3 be released?

Originally, the film was meant to be released in cinemas across the globe on May 3, 2024.

However, following delays in production due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date has been pushed back to July 25, 2024.