David Lynch transcended film: he was one of America’s greatest artists

David Lynch died yesterday at the age of 78, after a couple of years housebound, battling emphysema. The official cause of death has not been revealed, but reports are that the LA wildfires forced him to move from the sanctuary of his sprawling Frank Lloyd-designed house in the Hollywood Hills, and this had something to do with it.

Without being trite, it could almost be an ending from one of his movies, which were all fire and smoke, elemental, darkly poetic and above all, mysterious.

Lynch will be remembered not simply as one of cinema’s greatest auteurs but one of the greatest artists who ever lived.

Part of that is because he also painted, sculpted, made music and simply created every day of his life – the documentary about him was called The Art Life with good reason, and he described that life as: “You drink coffee, you smoke cigarettes, and you paint, and that’s it. Maybe girls come into it but basically it’s the incredible happiness of working and living that life.”

But beyond all of that he will be remembered as a truly great artist because his films transcend the medium.

It’s in the singular vision, the separation from the Hollywood system, the personal quality, the wild flair and detail in sound and vision and performance, the strange otherworldliness, that elevated his films into great art. One of Lynch’s heroes, Stanley Kubrick had all that, but while Kubrick’s films were cold, Lynch’s were red-hot, and vibrated with mystery.

Everyone always wanted to know what the mysteries in his films meant. Lynch never, ever revealed their secrets. These were not puzzles to solved. Fans will be sad we will never have answers to the hauntingly ambiguous ending of Twin Peaks: The Return, but even if he lived another 50 years and made five more seasons, he would never have ‘solved’ the show for us.

“I love mysteries,” he once said, “To fall into a mystery and its dangers… everything becomes so intense in those moments. When most mysteries are solved, I feel tremendously let down.. [I want to] keep the dream going.”

That was of thinking always made him an outlier. While he loved Hitchcock and Billy Wilder and The Wizard of Oz, he was never the kind of film-maker to make big audience-pleasing hits.

He was far closer to personal, outsider approach of surrealists like Luis Buñuel and particularly Jean Cocteau, whose hand-drawn touches, deadpan humour, extravagant romanticism, descents into other worlds, and tastes in flooring (to see the origin of The Red Room’s chevrons in Twin Peaks, check out the bedroom floor in Orpheus (1950), was a major influence.

Lynch was far more revered in Europe than in America, but he was a particularly American artist. Like one of his idols, Elvis Presley, Lynch was one those unique cultural figures who embodied both the optimism and nightmare of the American dream.

Lynchian has come to be used as synonym for surrealism, but when it was first used by critics, it meant not simply surreal, but surreal in how it told stories of mundane apple-pie Americana with disturbing insanity just under its surface.

In David Foster Wallace’s article about Lynch after he visited the set of Lost Highway, he compares Lynch to Tarantino, who had just broken through at the time, immediately seeing how Tarantino had ripped off Lynch’s pop culture quirky dialogue, extreme violence and fiery imagery, but only in the most surface terms: “Quentin Tarantino is interested in watching somebody’s ear getting cut off. David Lynch is interested in the ear.”

He was referring of course to Blue Velvet, which hinges upon Jeffrey Beaumont, played by Kyle MacLachlan, discovering a severed ear in his happy small town, which proves to be a gateway into a disturbing underworld in which Dennis Hopper’s Frank Booth takes villainy to new, visceral extremes.

Blue Velvet movie poster (Alamy/PA)

Blue Velvet is Lynch’s greatest masterpiece, terrifying and beautiful, darker than hell yet full of heart too; it was his most complete realisation of a new world, and he was most primarily interested in creating new worlds.

His absolute commitment to those worlds was the reason why his work has such an uncanny feel, which came from him controlling every aspect of his films to get them exactly how he wanted.

This is a man who handed his first big directing job by Mel Brooks, who was producing The Elephant Man, and then hid himself away in house in Wembley for the 12-weeks of pre-production, trying to create the make-up for John Merrick’s Proteus syndrome himself. But it was too heavy for lead John Hurt to wear, he couldn’t move in it.

Another make-up artist, Chris Tucker was found, and Lynch took it all badly, “I thought it would be better to kill myself… I was a fuckin’ basket case… [Mel flew over and] smiled at me, ‘David your job is to direct this picture. You’re taking too much on.’ …and that was the end of it.”

But the man burned with this creative drive from his earliest days growing up in Boise, Idaho and then as a high school student Alexandria, Indiana. Under the tutelage of artistic parents he drew, made, played, ran wild with his imagination. He loved white picket fence small town life but also girls and rock ‘n’ roll (when I interviewed him for the NME years back, he was incredibly personable and all he wanted to do was talk about Elvis: “Marty, he was pure electricity.”).

He was an Eagle Scout and a juvenile delinquent. He was both a charismatic good guy and a sensitive soul attuned to darkness under the surface; as a child he was once disturbed by the sight of a naked, bloodied woman wandering through his neighbourhood – “I wanted to help her, but I was little, I didn’t know what to do,” – an image he later put into Blue Velvet.

He studied art, painted around the clock, and then decided to make movies when, in a famous bit of Lynch lore, he was working on a painting of some foliage, heard “a little wind” and saw a flicker in the painting. “And I thought, ‘Oh, a moving painting, but with sound.”

After moving to the downtrodden, crime-ridden Philadelphia – which had a big impact on his subsequent visions of industry and violence – he worked, had his daughter Jennifer with his wife Peggy, and managed to make a couple of highly eccentric short films. These were spotted, and he was given a life-changing grant to attend the American Film Institute in Los Angeles.

Here, he was given free rein to develop and rather than try to pass classes, he instead set to work on a new feature film called Eraserhead, which he shot in some of the abandoned buildings around Greystone Mansion, where the Institute was based. He would shoot nights there, with a tiny cast and crew, and would work to raise money whenever it ran out, somehow keeping everyone on board for the five years it took to make.

Eraserhead

Such was the pull of his personality, which Kyle MacLachlan described in an Instagram tribute: “What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.”

His feature debut Eraserhead was ‘inspired’ by Philadelphia, is all smokestack industry and paranoia, and is broadly about a man called Henry who finds himself looking after a deformed baby (Lynch never revealed how the eerily realistic baby was achieved).

Heavy on symbolism and light on how everyone else makes films, Eraserhead has been called “Pure id”. Lynch called it “my most spiritual film.” Mel Brooks said “I get it! It’s about the fear of fatherhood!” and gave him The Elephant Man. It is still the ultimate cult film. Eraserhead was not art for art’s sake, but art that doesn’t give a f***.

And if anything that marked out his subsequent career in film-making, it was not giving a f***.

Of course he gave a f*** about his films, he cared about them, he cared about his actors, his work was everything, but despite his golly gee ‘Jimmy Stewart from Mars’ persona he was a true rebel; he didn’t give a f*** about Hollywood or box office or success in those terms. He did his own thing. And though he preferred a hit to a flop, that was mostly because it allowed him to keep working.

This was film making without compromise. The one film where he did compromise, 1984’s Dune, where he gave away final cut to producer Dino De Laurentis and saw it slashed apart and have explanatory voice-overs added, with the experience being described by Lynch as the “gigantic sadness in my life.” He never sacrificed final cut again.

Blue Velvet was his world-beating follow up that gave him the freedom to do anything. He made Twin Peaks with co-creator Mark Frost, a TV show that proved to be a sensation.

Who killed Laura Palmer? Became a national issue. And with its heady mix of melodrama, eroticism, supernatural eeriness, odd characters led by MacLachlan’s Special Agent Dale Cooper, demonic possession and Eastern philosophy, it changed TV forever.

Mainstream audiences had never seen anything like it and it was a huge hit. Lynch drifted away in season two to make the Palm D’Or winning Wild at Heart, but Peaks paved the way for everything from The Sopranos to Mad Men.

He was on the cover of Time, one of the most acclaimed and popular filmmakers on the planet: a backlash duly arrived.

He returned to Twin Peaks with Fire Walk With Me (1992), which was booed at Cannes where that brat Tarantino whined, “David Lynch has disappeared so far up his own ass that I have no desire to see another David Lynch movie.” Tone-wise, it certainly isn’t like the TV show, but the film is now rightly regarded as an masterpiece; put simply, it is a powerful story of child abuse told in the most heartbreakingly human terms.

Lost Highway (1997) also didn’t bring in audiences but was loved by Foster Wallace, and has a hardcore fanbase who love its ‘psychogenic fugue’ in which one guy on death row literally turns into someone else. Kafka was another big Lynch hero.

This heavier neo-noir tone continued into Mulholland Drive (2001), which everyone did love. Full of dreamy high surrealism, it had a superstar-making turn by Naomi Watts, an astonishing soundtrack by long-time collaborator Angelo Badalamenti, and a mystery which took on a life of its own. It was voted the best film of the 21th Century by BBC Culture.

(Alamy Stock Photo)

But it seemed he suffered from the Orson Welles effect, struggling to get films financed by a nervous Hollywood despite it being acknowledged that here was a true filmmaking genius in their midst.

He was always busy though, and with the digital age he found he could self-produce from his own home, and with the spirit of Eraserhead back in him, he set about making short films for his early website, solo albums and collaboration albums, and topped it off with his self-financed digital film opus Inland Empire (2006) starring Laura Dern.

He had been meditating since 1973, and he also set up the David Lynch Foundation to spread the word on Transcendental Mediation as a creative and life tool.

But then new TV money did fund him. Lynch and David Frost worked on scripts for a new season of Twin Peaks and, after a few false starts, Showtime funded 18 episodes: 18 episodes of total crazy freedom.

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) is easily the most densely packed, counter-intuitive, intuitive-intuitive, aggressively rebellious, wilfully maddening and downright inspired show made probably ever. It will be analysed and debated for many years. We know who killed Laura Palmer. But now the mystery is, did Agent Cooper save Laura Palmer? Or really not at all.

Legendary film magazine Cahiers du Cinema took Lynch’s word that the series was in fact one long film and named it the Best Film of the Decade.

(Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME)

Plaudits will continue to come over the coming weeks. All that really matters is the effect his films will have on many generations of individuals to come. But what may be worth remembering is that though he made challenging films, he was a winning character, as many of the tributes are revealing.

Naomi Watts wrote on Instagram: ‘It wasn’t just his art that impacted me – his wisdom, humour and love gave me a special sense of belief in myself I’d never accessed before.’

A couple of months ago I interviewed Dana Ashbrook who played Bobby Briggs in Twin Peaks. Lynch had just gone public with his emphysema, and I asked Ashbrook if he’d heard how he was, figuring Lynch was this untouchable artist off somewhere, but Ashbrook said, “I hung out with him, and it was the same old David. He’s still working on stuff, art, music…

“I always have a call with him every couple of weeks, we always want to get together, grab a coffee and catch up. We’ve known each other a long time and he knows a lot about my life. He’s still a mentor… he’s helped so many people with their careers, he’s helped me get so many jobs. He has that personal touch, that investment. And he’s super-fun.”

And that unseen work is what is always forgotten in lives lost. But he put it better at the end of his autobiography, Room to Dream:

“If I look back at any page in this book, I think, man, that’s just the tip of the iceberg: there’s so much more, so many more stories. You could do an entire book on a single day and still not capture everything. It’s impossible to really tell the story of somebody’s life and the most we can hope to convey here is a very abstract ‘Rosebud’. Ultimately each life is a mystery until we each solve the mystery, and that’s where we are all headed whether we know it or not.”