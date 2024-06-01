Dave Bautista stuns fans with unrecognisable teen throwback photo

Dave Bautista has stunned fans with a throwback photo from his teens, with the actor and wrestler looking unrecognisable.

The star, best known for his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, posted a photo of himself aged 16 on Instagram, writing: “Throwing it back to 16-year-old me, beach bod and all. Nice view! #ThrowbackThursday.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their opinions on the photo, with several remarking how old Bautista looked in his teens, with one quipping: “16?????? Da f**kkk were they feeding you.”

“He was 25 when he was 16,” joked another follower, with one adding: “I refuse to believe that’s you at 16.” Another user also couldn’t believe that it was Bautista in the photo, writing: “You should recreate this. Where’s Dave?”

Bautista, who has also appeared in the Dune franchise as well as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, recently revealed that he was convinced to adopt a dog by two well-known friends in the shape of Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, with the stars aligning for an adoption.

“[Pratt] said, 'I know that you're a fan of this breed, and my co-star is trying to adopt her out,” he recalled on The Tonight Show. “And I said, 'Oh, sorry, man. You know, I've already got three.' And I just [kept] looking at [the dog's] picture and I was just… I just fell in love with her.

“I sound super Hollywood. It sounds weird to me when I say, 'Chris Pratt hit me up and I got my dog, you know, from Millie Bobby Brown.’ So I hit Millie up and I said, 'Look, I'm on a film, but I'll be home next week, and I'll get on a plane as soon as I can.'

“She said, 'Don't worry about it. I'll have someone drop her off.' So literally the day I got home – I was overseas in Rome – I got home and I was there and I waited and these two guys showed up in the middle of the night around midnight.”

