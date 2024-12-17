Danny Dyer lands real-life role and gets told off for swearing

Danny Dyer has landed a new role - as a real-life teacher.

The former 'EastEnders' actor gave some advice to performing arts students at his 17-year-old daughter Sunnie Dyer's school, but he was told of for using some colourful language.

Speaking on the 'Live And Let Dyers' podcast, he said: "I did swear a lot in the lessons.

"Hardly any of them learned their f****** lines."

Danny - who played Mick Carter in the BBC One soap - urged the teens that learning lines is the "most basic thing" when forging an acting career.

He explained: "I said to them, if you want to be an actor, you’ve got to learn lines.

"It’s the most f****** basic thing."

But Danny isn't too sure about pursuing a full-time career as a teacher.

Quizzed on whether he would like to be a permanent performing arts teacher, he said: "Let’s not go too far.

"I’m not exactly, 'Good morning Mr Dyer,' and all that caper."

One of Danny's latest roles saw him star on new Disney+ series 'Rivals', which is based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper.

He portrayed rough diamond businessman Freddie Jones in the show, but admitted afterwards he "had a lot of fear" around learning Japanese for his part.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I had a great guy on WhatsApp giving me voice notes, but I had a lot of fear around it.

"I've never learned Japanese before. Why would I? Of course, I didn't quite know how to pronounce it. I did have one night where I thought, ‘I can't do this. They're gonna have to ADR it.’ But actually, I just put the work in.”

Another scene that terrified Danny during filming was singing live on a karaoke machine.

He added: "I had a lot of anxiety around the Japanese and singing karaoke in front of everybody when I didn't really know them.

"It’s great though, it’s great for Fred. It really shows how clever he is and how smart he is. He’s a grafter. He’s a businessman. What he's done is pretty incredible, he's way ahead of his time."

The 47-year-old actor also believes that landing the part of Freddie could be a turning point in his career.

He said: "Playing a role where I look very different is important because I've not had many opportunities to do it and I think that that will maybe change a few people's perceptions of me.

"I have come across quite a lot of classism towards me that just spurred me on a little bit more, especially when I went into theatre.

"I didn't really feel like I belonged. I never trained, you see, so I wasn't very good at the rehearsal process of sitting round a table and breaking down your subtext and why you're saying stuff. I'm a very instinctive actor so it's all about just getting up on my feet and saying words."