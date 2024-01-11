Danny Boyle to return for new 28 Days Later trilogy

20th Century Studios

28 Days Later creator Danny Boyle is set to return to the franchise for a trio of films.

The iconic zombie film was released in 2002, starring Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy as he awakes from a stint in a hospital, only to find the world has been overthrown by sprinting, rabid zombies.

The indie film was praised by film fans and critics alike leading to a sequel in 2007, 28 Weeks Later, graphic novel 28 Days Later: The Aftermath, and a comic book series.

Almost two decades on, it has been announced that three more films in the rage-filled world are coming, with Trainspotting director Boyle returning to the helm.

Original writer Alex Garland will also reunite with Boyle on the project, named 28 Years Later, as confirmed by Variety.

The publication continues that the pair are looking for a $75 million budget to create the film, and will be approaching studios and streaming services at the latter end of 2024.

A new 28 Days Later film has long been teased by Boyle, who has addressed the idea of returning to the project at numerous points.

Speaking to NME in 2022, the Slumdog Millionaire creator revealed that a script for 28 Months Later had previously been created by Garland: "It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see… who knows?" he said.

It will be the first film that Boyle has worked on since 2019 romantic comedy Yesterday, and Garland's next work following the eagerly-anticipated apocalyptic thriller Civil War, set to be released on April 26, 2024.

Starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura, the film is set "in the near future" and follows "a team of journalists travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has engulfed the entire nation," according to a synopsis.

Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, Cailee Spaeny, Sonoyo Mizuno, Jefferson White, and Karl Glusman are set to star alongside Stephen McKinley Henderson and Alexa Mansour.

28 Years Later is in development, with a release date yet to be announced.

