Daniel Kaluuya is getting a statue in London

Daniel Kaluuya's breakout role in Get Out will be celebrated with a statue in the actor's home city of London.

The star was chosen from a poll of 5,000 British fans deciding which actor should be honoured as part of the Scenes in the Square trail in London's Leicester Square. The array of statues in the square also includes Paddington Bear, Harry Potter, Batman, Wonder Woman, Mary Poppins and Gene Kelly in his role as Don Lockwood from Singin' in the Rain.

Kaluuya received one fifth of the votes, with his likeness set to depict the "sunken place" scene in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed horror Get Out.

The statue is to be unveiled in October to coincide with both Halloween and the UK's Black History Month to acknowledge the film's work in highlighting the lived experiences of Black Americans.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele's Get Out to our Scenes in the Square line-up as a celebration of a modern cinematic success and homegrown British talent," said Mark Williams, deputy chief executive for Heart of London Business Alliance, which runs Scenes in the Square, a project supported by Westminster City Council.

"It points to a bright future for our trail, with Kaluuya as a chosen symbol of the future of entertainment, and it is a pleasure to be able to spotlight such a pioneering film."

Released in 2017, Get Out stars Kaluuya as photographer Chris Washington. Chris travels to upstate New York to meet his white girlfriend Rose's (Allison Williams) family, soon realising something about her parents' interest in him is truly off.

The film received four nominations at the Academy Awards in 2018, including Best Actor for Kaluuya and Best Picture, with Peele going on to win Best Original Screenplay.

