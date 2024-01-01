Dan Levy's new Netflix movie lands strong Rotten Tomatoes rating

Netflix

Good Grief, the new Netflix film starring Dan Levy and Luke Evans, has landed strong opening reviews on Rotten Tomatoes upon its premiere.

The film follows Marc (Levy), a figure left reeling from the death of his husband (Evans) and mother. In a bid to overcome his grief, he ventures to Paris with best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel).

Levy, best known for his role in Schitt's Creek, has also written and directed the project, with critics reviewing the film positively ahead of its release on January 5.

As of writing, the film currently boasts an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from its first eight reviews.

Here are a selection of reviews below:

Daily Telegraph

"There's something ever-so-chic, a touch too manicured about the film's despondency, and only rare moments land to touch us, especially. But it's a gentle, genial watch."

The Hollywood Reporter

"Levy has made a first feature that's a glossy drama of love and loss and the restorative power of friendship. But it's more earnest than affecting."

Variety

"Levy's fans know the multi-talent can play bitchy and caustic; Good Grief shows he can be vulnerable and wise as well."

Deadline

"It is just promising enough to make us look forward to where Levy goes next. The guy is a quadruple threat and an assured talent."

The Playlist

"Dan Levy puts broad comedy aside in Good Grief for an overly earnest story about love, loss, and friendship that's occasionally dubious but also shows promise."

Philadelphia Gay News

"Viewers who cozy up to this sad romance will embrace it like one of the oversized sweaters Levy wears in the film."

Good Grief will stream on Netflix from January 5.

