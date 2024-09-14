Dan Edgar signs up for Dancing On Ice

Dan Edgar is to take part in Dancing On Ice credit:Bang Showbiz

Dan Edgar has reportedly signed up for 'Dancing On Ice'.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star has had meetings with ITV producers this week and is looking forward to starting training for the celebrity skating show because it will give him a chance to be known away from the show that made him famous.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Dan has agreed to appear on Dancing On Ice.

“He had meetings with ITV this week and is excited to start his training.

“Dan is best known for reality TV but he’s never done anything outside of Towie so he is excited about trying something new.”

The news comes just a few weeks after it was claimed another face familiar to 'TOWIE' viewers had signed up for the show, Ferne McCann.

A source said last month: "It’s been a rough few years for Ferne but she has always been an ITV star, with her roots on 'TOWIE' and then with her first steps into the mainstream on 'I’m A Celebrity' in 2015.

"So 'Dancing on Ice' will be a chance for her to knuckle down, work hard and win over the public."

In addition, 'Hollyoaks' actress Chelsee Healey - who was a finalist on rival show 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2011 - and 'Traitors' star Mollie Pearce are also believed to be preparing to take part in the show, which will return next year hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

A source previously said of the actress: “Chlesee is absolutely hilarious and of course incredibly glamorous.

“She made it to the final of Strictly back in 2011 so there are high hopes that she will once again wow viewers with her dance moves.

“Bosses are determined to get a sexy female line up especially given the lack of women on Strictly this year and Chelsee is one of the hottest soap stars out there.

“Everyone is very excited to have her on board."

However, ITV have played down talk of any stars signing up yet.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The line up for 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 will be announced in due course.”