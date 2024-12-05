Daisy Campbell 'at peace' with shock Emmerdale exit

Daisy Campbell feels "at peace" with her 'Emmerdale' departure.

The 21-year-old actress will be leaving the ITV soap over the Christmas season after 13 years playing Amelia Spencer, and she has opened up on how it felt filming her final scenes.

She told RadioTimes.com: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional.

"[In] my second week [of filming] I felt like I had the first week to grieve and in my second week I was like, 'Okay I need to go now'...

"[It was] a whirlwind of emotions, it can be kind of exhausting because one minute you're up and one minute your down but I feel better now, I feel at peace."

Daisy has been on the soap since 2011, and exact details of her departure are being kept under wraps.

Her departure was announced in October, and she previously admitted while the "door is open" for Amelia to return, it wasn't her decision to leave.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It wasn't my choice to leave 'Emmerdale' and it was a shock at first."

Bosses told Daisy - whose final scenes will air just before Christmas - that they had simply run out of storylines for her character, and she "totally" understood when they explained.

She recalled: "Once they [the producers] explained, I totally got it. Amelia isn't part of the Dingles, her dad has left, Samson has gone now and she doesn't have any family.

"There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."