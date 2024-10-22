A crackling US film version of Pride and Prejudice

I agree with Naoise Dolan that the wit of Pride and Prejudice is famously hard to transmit to screen (16 October). But the 1940 American film starring Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson, with a screenplay by Aldous Huxley and Jane Murfin, comes close. The New York Times film critic described it as “the most crisp and crackling satire in costume … seen on the screen”.

Fiona Willan

Worthing, West Sussex

• Given that when the Tories were in power at least 28 Covid contracts, worth £4.1bn, went to those with known political connections to the Conservative party, it’s rich for Tory MP Saqib Bhatti, a shadow health minister, to say: “Government business is not a gravy train for your mates” (Alan Milburn to be given lead role in Labour’s health ministry, 15 October).

David Murray

Wallington, London

• Thomas More may have thought it permissible for the pagans of his fictitious isle to have female priests (Letters, 16 October), but he was unrelenting in his condemnation of William Tyndale, the Bible translator, when Tyndale argued it was permissible for Christians to have them in the real world.

Andrew Hope

Oxford

• As Howard Wilkinson was the last English born manager to win the top league title back in 1992, the FA doth protest too much methinks (FA insists no concerns over English managers after Tuchel appointment, 16 October).

Jude Carr

London

• Carry On Cleo didn’t make it into the top 10 of your ranking of the best films about the Romans (Ranked, 17 October)? Infamy indeed!

Sean King

Pudsey, West Yorkshire

