The Conjuring 4 takes exciting step forward

The Conjuring 4 has taken an exciting step forward after finding its director.

The new movie, which is being billed as the final instalment in the main franchise, will be directed by Michael Chaves (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Officially titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, the film has been in the works since last year and has finally settled on a familiar director.

Chaves previously worked within the Conjuring universe directing 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It the third instalment in the franchise, as well as last year’s The Nun II.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the Conjuring movies are typically based on individual cases the pair worked on.

Following on from 2013's The Conjuring, 2016's The Conjuring 2, and 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the upcoming film is rumoured to be the fourth and final outing.

Penning the screenplay for Conjuring 4 is David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote The Conjuring 3 with franchise creator James Wan. Wan will produce alongside Peter Safran.

Back in January 2023, Wan opened up about the future of the film series, saying work was underway on the fourth movie while asking fans to remain patient.

"With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right... the emotion of the Warren stories we want to tell. We just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling," he told Collider.

Elsewhere, Farmiga and Wilson expressed interest in reprising their roles. "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]," Farmiga told Empire.

"We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera," added Wilson.



