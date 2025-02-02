Companion review – country house tech horror presses the button marked fun

The latest addition to the increasingly overcrowded tech-horror genre, Companion is a bracingly grisly romp that takes aim at overcontrolling boyfriends and entitled man-babies. Sophie Thatcher stars as Iris, the adoring but insecure girlfriend of smarmy Josh (Jack Quaid). She’s understandably nervous about a weekend break with Josh’s cliquey friends at the isolated luxury weekend retreat of Sergey (Rupert Friend), a shady Russian billionaire. As it turns out, though, making a good impression on the cool kids is the very least of Iris’s worries.

Anyone who has seen the trailer will have already had a key plot point well and truly spoiled, but for the sake of those still in the dark, let’s just say that nobody, least of all Josh, expects Iris to survive the weekend. With its lavish, luxe backdrop and generous body count, the picture shares DNA (or at least circuitry) with Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice. It isn’t breaking new ground, but the feature debut from TV director Drew Hancock is pulpy, bloody fun.