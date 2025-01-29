Companion review: this comedy horror on the perils of AI might be blunt, but it’s a bloody hoot

Love, death, robots and a dastardly criminal plan that couldn’t possibly fail (read: definitely will go appallingly wrong)… They’re all here in this punchy (we’re talking the face-smashing type), snappy (the neck-crunching variety) near-future horror dripping with treacle-black comedy.

Just as Trump and the tech uber-barons pledge half a trillion dollars for AI innovation, debut writer-director Drew Hancock gives us a timely, decidedly unsubtle, but wildly entertaining take on the rogue cyborg genre.

Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as Iris and Josh (Warner Bros)

Now, just the mention of “robots” and “rogue” could be something of a spoiler, but this film (and its trailer) isn’t shy about giving some of its game away. Hell, even as we open with an intentionally generic meetcute between Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and Josh (Jack Quaid) over a tray of spilled supermarket oranges, Iris’s voiceover lets us know she’s gonna kill Josh.

We then join heavily loved-up Iris and Josh on the way to a weekend at the remote country home (you know, isolated enough for really crazy shit to happen) of sleazy edgelord CEO Sergey (Rupert Friend, all gold medallions, moustache and mullet). Kat (Megan Suri), Sergey’s trophy, paid-for “accessory” girlfriend is there too, as are a gay couple (Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage) who seem to be even more sweetly in love than Iris and Josh.

It's all scallops and champagne on the veranda, but there’s something nigglingly not quite right. Iris, for instance, just seems a little disingenuous, and the relationships are slightly too saccharine to be true. And then… there’s an awkward sexual incident by the lake… before Iris rolls back to the house minutes later looking like she’s just clambered out of an abattoir and, BANG!, we’re off and running.

Sophie Thatcher as Iris (Warner Bros)

What follows is basically a house-in-the-woods slaughter spree, but with plenty of devious surprises, smart plotting and deliciously twisted touches – plus some clever callbacks to bits that initially seemed rather basic (there’s a reason that opening meetcute was clichéd). The first big reveal is a delicious cracker and, even with all the talk of artificial intelligence and a giveaway trailer, should still delight audiences.

Yes, there’s little in the way of nuance, but lashings of inventively bloody kicks plus some wry riffs on the future of AI (particularly in the amusingly icky domain of sexbots – how, exactly, would you like yours?). And Hancock delivers it all with quite a hail of sledgehammer blows. Oh, and remember Iris slays Josh? When it eventually comes, it’s a highly satisfying act of killing, worth the ticket money itself.

Thatcher is the stand-out performance, effortlessly switching ever-so-slightly between her character’s varying states of being. Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega should well worry about hanging on to their scream queen crowns after this and Thatcher’s turn in last year’s Heretic (she’s better in Companion, btw).

Lukas Gage and Sophie Thatcher (Warner Bros)

This is in the modern, easily consumable, Netflixy vein of film-making (think Beef and its ilk) or that of last summer’s Blink Twice by Zoe Kravitz – you would never mistake it for something made in the contemplative cinematic circles of Paris or Tehran. But it’s no worse because it’s a blunt instrument. Sometimes a good old wallop around the head is just what the doctor ordered. Companion is a total hoot.

Companion is in cinemas from January 31