Community movie gets exciting update from star Alison Brie

Getty Images - NBC Universal

Community star Alison Brie has provided an exciting update regarding the movie.

Airing for six seasons on NBC and later Yahoo! Screen between 2009 and 2015, the community college-set sitcom featured Brie as the innocent Annie Edison, whose friendship circle consisted of Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne, Donald Glover as Troy Barnes, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett.

Stopping by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, Brie confirmed of the feature-length continuation: "We got a script, which is a major update.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Related: Community: The Movie potential release date, returning cast, plot and all you need to know

"We got a script — you heard it here first," she reiterated, before adding: "I've read the script, and it's so funny.

"I hope that Annie hasn't changed too much because I loved her just the way she was."

This is the most promising news Community fans have heard yet, with Britta actor Jacobs telling Entertainment Weekly in 2020: "I think if there was a movie, we would all do it. I don't want to speak for everyone. I would do the movie, absolutely.

"I feel very lucky to have gotten that pilot. I mean, I get so sentimental when I talk about this stuff because, for all of us, this could've gone a different way. I could have not gotten the part. I think it was a real special combination of people and time."

NBC Universal

Related: Community's Alison Brie teams up with husband Dave Franco for new horror

Meanwhile, the show's creator Dan Harmon claimed last year that the Hollywood strikes prevented a planned shoot on the movie.

"By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone's schedule is going to once again align?" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"But, I think everyone's coming back. So far, we're pretty good, and I think that will happen."

Story continues

The Community movie currently has no release date, but it will stream on Peacock.

You Might Also Like