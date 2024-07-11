The Commandant’s Shadow review – family of Auschwitz commander bring healing to death-camp survivor

Peter Bradshaw
·4 min read
<span>Dramatic historical tableau … (from l to r) Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, Maya Lasker-Wallfisch, Kai Höss and Hans Jürgen Höss in The Commandant’s Shadow.</span><span>Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy</span>
Dramatic historical tableau … (from l to r) Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, Maya Lasker-Wallfisch, Kai Höss and Hans Jürgen Höss in The Commandant’s Shadow.Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

The first shock delivered by this engrossing documentary is probably the queasy jolt of recognition. Hans Jürgen Höss, the now elderly son of the Nazi Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (who was executed in 1947), is taken to see his childhood home: the wartime house with its “paradise flower garden” just next to the camp, where the Höss family lived their grotesquely placid and innocent existence, all unaware – or so they said – of what was going on just over the wall. This is the house and garden re-created in detailed replica not far from the original site by film-maker Jonathan Glazer and production designer Chris Oddy for the chilling, Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest; for those who have seen that film there is a bizarre, intestinal shock in seeing the house again, like a satanic sequel.

But this documentary is also interesting in its suggestions that their eerie obliviousness was part of a larger postwar position chosen by many Germans to minimise guilt-by-association and that this dysfunctional blindness, though a brilliant metaphor in the film, may not have been the exact literal truth, even for the children. No one here is asked if they’ve seen The Zone of Interest, incidentally, but the phrase is used a couple of times in the introductory titles and the film undoubtedly casts its own shadow.

Film-maker Daniela Volker speaks to Hans Jürgen and to his son, Kai Höss, who is now a Christian pastor living in southern Germany working a good deal with US military personnel; his English accent slips into an American Bible-belt twang when speaking from the pulpit. Remarkably, the London-based Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch agreed to meet the two men in her own home, in the presence of her daughter Maya. Both men are quiet and thoughtful and full of contrition, and it was clearly in some ways a healing encounter; Lasker-Wallfisch calls it “beautiful”. It is very different, for example, to a scene in the Oscar-winning 1998 documentary The Last Days, which brought together Nazi doctor Hans Münch and the sister of an Auschwitz survivor; Münch, so far from providing healing or closure, becomes chillingly evasive and irritable when she presses him on details.

Related: ‘Mum knew what was going on’: Brigitte Höss on living at Auschwitz, in the Zone of Interest family

Then there is Hans Jürgen’s sister, Inge-Brigitt “Püppi” Höss, a former fashion model, to whom Hans Jürgen pays a visit in front of the cameras at her house near Washington DC. (She died after filming, in October 2023.) There is a terrible and unintended nausea in seeing Hans Jürgen playfully show up with his “Frog King” crown, this being the childhood game they used to play in the Auschwitz garden. Püppi has no interest in confronting the past and is dismissive of the subject. Hans Jürgen’s other surviving sister Annegret is not interviewed, presumably because she was only a baby during the war with no memories of her own – although she may well have interesting memories of her mother, Hedwig, Rudolf’s widow and what she said about everything before her death in 1989. Also not interviewed is Kai’s now-discredited brother Rainer Höss, who has been convicted of fraud and exploiting historical interest in his family.

The film asks sombre questions about how trauma and pain are passed down the generations and paints an intriguing picture of Lasker-Wallfisch’s daughter Maya, now a therapist and deeply affected by this issue. Where Maya is emotional, her mother is tough and unsentimental, perhaps the very qualities which helped her to survive for decades after the war: she appears here vividly healthy and alert in her late 90s. Lasker-Wallfisch says she found it “difficult to sympathise or empathise” with her daughter, so she may have had mixed feelings when she heard that Maya wanted to get her German passport and actually live in Germany; perhaps, as she says, to reclaim the past, but perhaps also, in some complicated way to reclaim her right to confront something of which she had no direct knowledge, or even to escape her mother.

Perhaps that final meeting in Lasker-Wallfisch’s front room does not offer closure. Nothing could. An amazing and dramatic historical tableau nonetheless.

• The Commandant’s Shadow is in UK and Irish cinemas from 12 July.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harry Redknapp says Gareth Southgate didn't deserve Euros beer cup incident

    Harry Redknapp has talked about football fans throwing beer cups at Gareth Southgate, saying there was 'no place' for that.

  • US FDIC nominee to be grilled on fixing agency, bank regulations

    Christy Goldsmith Romero is expected to be grilled on whether she has the experience to overhaul the scandal-hit Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and oversee the nation's banks when she appears before the Senate on Thursday. A Democratic member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Goldsmith Romero was nominated by President Joe Biden last month to replace Martin Gruenberg, who is stepping down as FDIC chair after a probe found widespread sexual harassment and other misconduct at the bank watchdog. In prepared testimony posted by the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, she promised a "complete overhaul" of the agency's culture, adding she would bring "accountability" to the watchdog.

  • 'Harrowing' celebrity prison reality series Banged Up won't return to Channel 4

    Channel 4's celebrity prison reality series Banged Up - which starred Sid Owen, Neil Parish, Johnny Mercer and more - will not return for a second series.

  • Every day is a test for Joe Biden with his presidential campaign in question

    Every word he utters, every step he takes, President Joe Biden now has the eyes of a worried world on him, watching for another faltering performance like his June debate that sparks fresh calls for him to leave the 2024 presidential race. His next big test comes Thursday, when Biden holds a solo press conference at the NATO summit, his first time facing the press alone since November. Biden, 81, will take an unspecified number of questions from reporters, in an event expected to last about as long as November's, which ran 21 minutes.

  • Inside Goldman Sachs' expanding but risky financing engine

    A Goldman Sachs bet put in place in 2021 on lending to private funds has helped drive record revenues in fixed-income financing. The fund finance unit, housed in the bank's global banking and markets division, lends money secured by different types of assets to private equity and other funds. Goldman has revealed few details about the business, but interviews with bank executives and industry experts provide a window into the unit and its operations.

  • Is bitcoin heading for a bear market?

    Chart indicators suggest that bitcoin is in a precarious position, which could either lead to further declines or stabilisation, followed by gradual appreciation.

  • Household water bills to rise by £19 a year under draft proposals

    Regulator Ofwat said the amount is a third less than firms asked for.

  • 10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — At least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground on Thursday, officials said.

  • AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

    Biden's press conference will be a key test for him. But he's no master of the big rhetorical moment

  • France's Decathlon aims to bulk up via deals in evolving sports market

    French sports retailer Decathlon is shopping for specialist brands to expand its business, capitalising on a post-pandemic shakeout in the industry that has made many firms attractive targets, CEO Barbara Martin Coppola said. The privately owned company known for its affordable sports gear bought German climbing retailer Bergfreunde in January for "hundreds of millions" of euros and a new division is eyeing bigger targets in Europe and further afield, Martin Coppola added. Decathlon is building on its expertise in sports such as running, road cycling and mountaineering and also boosting its marketing spend, including with a first-time sponsorship of the Paris Olympics.

  • How long should I walk my dog? And how often? Tips to keep your pup healthy

    All dogs need to walk no matter their size, breed or age. But how often your pet should go for a walk depends on a few factors.

  • Morning Bid: CPI caution seems no barrier, sterling surges

    If Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell had any inkling of the June U.S. inflation readout when speaking to Congress this week, then today's critical report doesn't look like it will prove a game changer. But given the buoyancy of U.S. and world stocks at record highs and pretty serene Treasury and interest rate markets, that doesn't seem much of a bother for global markets right now. As is now typical, the latest U.S. consumer price report grabs all the attention on Thursday.

  • Analysis-Chile copper miner Codelco struggles to lift output off 25-year low hit in 2023

    Copper output at Chile state mining giant Codelco is still slumping after hitting a 25-year low last year, squeezing an already tight global market for the red metal that is in growing demand for electric vehicles and the green energy revolution. After years of sliding production at the world's top copper producer, Codelco is behind target for production in 2024, and analysts say it faces an uphill battle to make up lost ground with a second-half turnaround. "We think that Codelco's copper production this year will be lower than in 2023 and that the trend up until now will be difficult to reverse in the remainder of 2024," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, head of local mining consultancy Plusmining.

  • Biden to face the press in a high-stakes effort to quell age concerns

    President Joe Biden will try to head off growing opposition within his own party on Thursday, sending out his advisers to meet with Democratic senators to shore up their support and holding his first solo news conference in almost eight months. Biden's re-election campaign has been on the ropes for two weeks, since the 81-year-old incumbent's stumbling debate performance against Donald Trump, his 78-year-old Republican rival, raised fresh questions about his age and mental acuity - concerns that voters had long raised in public opinion polls. The past week has brought a steady drip of elected Democrats calling on Biden to end his campaign, citing concerns that he could not only lose the White House but cost the party control of both chambers of Congress.

  • EastEnders reveals Phil Mitchell’s struggle in early iPlayer release

    EastEnders has aired emotional scenes for a struggling Phil Mitchell in the show’s latest episode.

  • National French Fry Day 2024: Get free fries and deals at McDonald's, Wendy's, more

    National French Fry Day on Friday, July 12, and you can get free fries or discounts on fries at McDonald's, Burger King and other fast-food spots.

  • Here's what you need to know about the NBA's upcoming 11-year, $76 billion media rights contracts

    The NBA might not be happy with the NFL making Christmas Day a regular part of its schedule. However, its new set of media rights deals nearly puts them in same economic arena.

  • The best public-access and private golf courses in New Jersey, ranked

    Our hundreds of raters weigh in on the best public-access and private courses in New Jersey.

  • Trending tickers: Apple, Tata Consultancy Services, Costco and Dr Martens

    The latest investor updates on stocks that are trending on Thursday.

  • Phil Foden toasts ‘best game’ for England as focus turns to securing Euros glory

    Gareth Southgate’s side face Spain in Sunday’s final.