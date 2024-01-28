Colman Domingo making big career change with new movie

Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Colman Domingo will make a big career change with his next movie as he sits in the directorial chair of a film for the first time.

The star, best known for playing Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, had previously directed episodes of the AMC series, but Variety is now reporting that he has signed on to direct his first feature film.

As per the report, Domingo will star, co-write and direct a musical biopic based on the life of legendary singer Nat King Cole, with the star telling the outlet: “I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

The film seems to be something of a passion project for the actor, who previously co-wrote the script for stage play Lights Out: Nat ‘King’ Cole; it’s currently unknown what time period the film will focus on.

The news comes after Domingo secured his first Academy Award nomination, with the star being recognised for his performance in Rustin by making the five-person shortlist for the Best Actor award.

The Netflix film sees Domingo play Bayard Rustin, a civil and gay rights activist who organised the March on Washington in 1963, an event best remembered for Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

“Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organisers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologised for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired,” reads the logline for the film.

“And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who… dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

Rustin is streaming on Netflix now.

