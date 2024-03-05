Colin Firth’s wet shirt from Pride and Prejudice goes up for auction

Colin Firth emerges from the lake in the 1995 film Pride and Prejudice. Composite: PA/ BBC/Everett/Rex Features

The shirt worn by Colin Firth when he strides across fields dripping wet after a swim in a lake during the TV adaptation of the classic novel Pride and Prejudice is being in auctioned in London on Tuesday.

Cosprop, a costume house founded in 1965 by theOscar and Bafta-winning designer John Bright, and Kerry Taylor Auctions, will auction the shirt, which has an estimate of between £7,000 and £10,000, along with more than 60 costumes from film and TV.

Oscar-winner Firth played Fitzwilliam Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, opposite Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet – who is surprised when she visits his estate, Pemberley, to find him emerging from the water partially clothed and dripping wet.

The moment has been reimagined in the Netfl-x series Bridgerton, when British actor Jonathan Bailey steps out of a lake, and was also referenced in Bridget Jones’s Diary, which stars Firth as another “Mr Darcy”, a nod to his portrayal by writer Helen Fielding.

The biggest ticket items are a vintage 1950s Christian Dior taffeta ballgown, worn by Madonna in the 1996 fllm Evita, which could fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, and Johnny Depp’s Sleepy Hollow costume, expected to sell for between £20,000 and £30,000.

Items from Evita such as a pink satin evening coat, beaded taffeta ballgown, lyrics by Sir Tim Rice for Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, a Trifari brooch and earrings and a blue and purple silk dress, are also being sold.

The auction also features costumes worn by Julie Andrews, Jude Law, Tom Hardy, Eddie Redmayne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dame Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley, Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman, Margot Robbie, Dame Elizabeth Taylor and Aidan Turner.

The costumes have been donated by Cosprop to raise funds for The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Bright, who won an Oscar for his work on A Room With a View alongside fellow costume designer Jenny Beavan.

Bright said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path.

“It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

The live Lights Camera Auction event, focusing on costumes, will be hosted by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.