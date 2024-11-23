Coleen Rooney to face her first trial on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Dean McCullough and Coleen Rooney will face the next Bushtucker Trial on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 32-year-old radio presenter and WAG Coleen, 38, will have to win meals for camp through 'Absolute Carnage' in the next episode, and it will be Dean's fourth trial in a row but Coleen's first.

Reacting to the news after Ant and Dec announced it on Saturday (23.11.24) night's episode, Coleen speculated: "I think it's gonna be a car!"

Saturday night's episode saw the main camp meet with members The Junkyard - which was made up of Dean, as well as former 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles - in the first eating trial of the series.

The trio had been living a secret life of luxury in a separate section of the camp, and unbeknownst to their co-stars had won them six meals at a special buffet while they thought they had been enduring hardship.

In Terrifying Teddy Bear's Picnic, Maura and Richard managed to win the other six stars by eating an assortment of pig's eyeballs, cockroaches, crickets, and blended beach worms.

Following the trial, all 12 celebrities - which include the likes of 'Loose Women' stars Jane Moore and GK Barry, as well as 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse and boxer Barry McGuigan - moved into the same camp for the first time in the series.

But despite their victorious buffet, the day after was not without tension, as 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall failed to rouse Dean to help Jane collect wood for the fire and the pair had a heated exchange.

After being confronted by Alan, Dean said: "Listen to me. If you're gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright? It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don't need to turn around to me and say 'Do you not fancy it, Ok?' And then turn around and walk away

Alan said: "I wasn't having a go at you, Jane was halfway down so I had to go with her. Sure mate, no worries. I understand exactly what you're saying. I apologise if you've taken it that way."