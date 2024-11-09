Claire Foy's new British movie gets exciting update

The Crown star Claire Foy's new British movie H Is For Hawk has received an exciting update.

Production on the drama, which also stars Harry Potter's Brendan Gleeson, began in Wales on Thursday (November 7), with Lionsgate picking up the film, as reported by Screen Daily.

Based on Helen Macdonald's memoir of the same name, the film follows a grieving woman who, after losing her beloved father, forms an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel.

H Is For Hawk will be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philippa Lowthorpe, who has also adapted the script with Room writer Emma Donoghue.

This isn't the first time Foy has worked with Lowthorpe, with the pair previously teaming up for two episodes of The Crown's second season.

US company Plan B Entertainment is on board to produce and develop the project alongside Good Gate Media and Film4, which will also executive produce and co-finance.

Foy and Macdonald are also part of the executive producer team.

"It's hugely exciting to see H Is For Hawk start production in Cambridge and Wales, and we're grateful to the amazing team at Plan B, and to Philippa and Emma for leading the charge on this poignant and arresting film," said Film4 in a statement.

"Claire and Brendan are the perfect actors to bring to life Helen Macdonald's beloved story of loss and renewal."

Foy will next be seen in the highly-anticipated second series of Wolf Hall, which premieres on Sunday (November 10).

The actor is also set to reunite with her Breathe co-star Andrew Garfield in the upcoming fantasy The Magic Faraway Tree.

Adapted from Enid Blyton's beloved children's novel, the film will follow married couple Polly (Foy) and Tim (Garfield) and their three children, who discover a magical tree and its eccentric residents after relocating to the countryside.

Its star-studded cast also includes Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Dune's Rebecca Ferguson, Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning and Slow Horses actor Dustin Demri-Burns.

H Is For Hawk doesn't have a release date yet.





