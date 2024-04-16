Civil War's Kirsten Dunst explains devastating moment

Civil War spoilers follow.

Civil War star Kirsten Dunst has explained a devastating moment for her character Lee Smith.

The newly released film follows a group of photojournalists who race to reach the White House amid the backdrop of a second American Civil War.

Towards the end of the movie, Dunst's Lee is killed when she steps in to save fellow photojournalist Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) from gunfire as Western Forces trade fire with the president's forces at the White House.

Speaking to Variety about the ambiguity of which side actually shot Lee, Dunst revealed: “It was definitely fired from the president’s Oval Office.

“What happened was that I know when to cross and when not to cross with the soldiers when they fire," she further explained. "I know the signals and how to read them.

"You just know when it’s time to move and when it’s time not to. That’s something that Cailee’s character Jessie obviously does not know.”

Fellow star Wagner Moura, who plays Joel, admitted that Dunst's character's death hit an emotional note for him.

“When her character died, it really kind of broke my heart because I was so used to having Kirsten every day with me in that journey,” he said.

“From that point on, we’d have to shoot without her like an extra week. And I remember telling her that this is not gonna be the same without her. She was really the heart of the movie.”

Following its debut last week, Civil War has set a new record for studio A24, landing their biggest-ever opening weekend in the US after taking $25.7 million.

Civil War is now out in cinemas.





