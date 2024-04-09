Civil War’s Kirsten Dunst had "anxiety" about the reactions to the movie

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that she experienced some "anxiety" about the reactions to her new movie Civil War.

Directed by Annihilation's Alex Garland, the dystopian action film follows a group of journalists who race across the US during an escalating second civil war in an attempt to reach the White House before rebel factions.

While the film has been largely praised by critics so far, Dunst said she was initially apprehensive about whether this positive reception would swing the other way.

"I’ve had a lot of anxiety about this movie coming out and being reviewed, because it could go either way. You put yourself out there," she shared during an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

"I feel like without risk there is no reward, and Alex is really a provocative filmmaker and someone who I wanted to work with for a long time. I was relieved when the reviews came out, let’s put it that way."

Civil War sees Dunst take on the role of Lee, one of the journalists making their way across the war-torn country.

"It’s nice to see in a big movie a woman who has a job, and who doesn’t look perfect, and who is not being saved, or in a Marvel movie. It’s refreshing for me," she told us.

The actor also had high praise for the film's script, adding: "To me, it’s interesting because when I first read the script, I didn’t really look at just my character. It was really the film.

"That doesn’t always happen when you’re reading a script. You’re thinking about, 'Oh, I want to change that' or 'Can I play that?'

"And this was really about a group together. I worried about Lee after, but reading the script I was on the edge of my chair, bed or wherever I read it. But yeah, it was definitely a page-turner of feelings and surprises."

Garland also described Dunst as an "incredibly experienced actor".

"She’s not just experienced in giving a performance. There is something else that comes with that, which is she is very experienced on set," he explained to Digital Spy.

"The rhythm of the shooting days. Sometimes she would have a suggestion about how to solve something within a scene, that came from her history really. It’s something that as a director it’s important for me to remember."

Civil War is released in cinemas on April 12.

