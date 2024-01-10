Cillian Murphy scores SAG nod for best actor after Golden Globes triumph

Irish star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for best male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, after his triumph at the Golden Globes.

Nominations for the 30th awards, which honour the best performances in film and TV, were presented by actors Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani live on Instagram, ahead of the ceremony on February 24 which will air live on Netflix.

Murphy received a nod for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer, alongside Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, alongside Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Sending a huge congrats to our Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominees ✨ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/bgWqGOJPIn — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 10, 2024

The awards are a key Academy Award bellwether and last year Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan made history as the first Asian actors to win top prizes.

The nominations on Wednesday also gave a nod to Flowers Of The Killer Moon’s Lily Gladstone for outstanding performance by a female in a leading role, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, after their success at the Golden Globes.

They will compete with Margot Robbie for her starring role in Barbie, Maestro’s Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening for Nyad.

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt received a nod for best supporting actress, alongside The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph who triumphed at the Golden Globes for her role as Mary Lamb.

Story continues

Meet the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role 🤩 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zQkk43V8hU — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 10, 2024

The category saw The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks nominated, alongside Penelope Cruz for Ferrari, and Nyad’s Jodie Foster.

Meanwhile Oppenheimer also dominated the best male supporting actor category, with a nod for Robert Downey Jr – following his win at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

He is up against Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling for his role as Ken in Barbie, Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe and Sterling K Brown for American Fiction.

It was The Crown, Succession and The Last Of Us that dominated the TV categories, with a nod for best performance by an ensemble in a drama series, alongside The Morning Show and The Gilded Age.

Talk about a dramatic lineup! 👀 Here are our Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series nominees 💛 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZDrDL9ovoW — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 10, 2024

Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki was also nominated for best female actor in a drama series for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, alongside Succession’s Sarah Snook – who also took home a Golden Globe award for her role as Siobhan Roy.

British star Bella Ramsey from The Last Of Us is also up for the award, alongside Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show and Keri Russell for The Diplomat.

Succession’s Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, were also nominated for best male actor in a drama series, alongside The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal and The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup.

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series are bringing the drama, and we're here for it! 🎭 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/FmpxrX5eDx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 10, 2024

Netflix drama Beef also had a good showing in the TV categories, with nominations for best action performance by a stunt ensemble in a TV series, as well as best male and female actor in a limited series for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong respectively.

Yeun will face Fellow Travellers star Matt Bomer and Fargo’s Jon Hamm while Wong is up against Brie Larson for Lessons In Chemistry and British star Bel Powley for A Small Light.

Ted Lasso and The Bear dominated the comedy TV series categories, with a nod each for best ensemble as well as Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso up for best male actor, alongside The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Get ready to LOL with the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series 😂 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/9cYTVJVA01 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 10, 2024

Ayo Edebiri from The Bear and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham are up for best female actor in a comedy series, alongside Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

This year’s ceremony comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history. Production of films and TV shows around the world shut down during the 118-day walkout.

Barbra Streisand, who has won two Academy Awards, four Emmys and eight Grammys, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony on February 24.