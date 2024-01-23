Cillian Murphy responds to his first-ever Oscar nomination

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has responded to receiving his first-ever Oscar nomination.

The actor has been recognised by the Academy Awards for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directed film, nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

Speaking to Variety, Murphy praised the film and it's appeal to audiences that have led to his award recognition.

"I feel really privileged and I feel really lucky to be in a film that’s connected with people in a way that it has critically and commercially," he says. "To be in a film that people have seen three and four and five times and they come up to you and tell you that…"



Murphy, who is also up for a BAFTA and SAG award for the same role, went on to share how he feels receiving the Oscar nod later in life.

"I’m like 48 and I’ve seen a lot and been doing it for 28 years now, so I think I can understand how significant it is to me and how meaningful it is to me and to other people," he said. "You know, it’s been a long time in the business. I think as a youngster it just didn’t seem a possibility anything like this."

The Peaky Blinders actor added that his focus has always been to "make theater and make good theater" and that his "gradual" career trajectory is the reason "why I’m able to deal with it and able to enjoy it".

He faces competition from Maestro's Bradley Cooper, The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti, American Fiction actor Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo of Rustin fame in the Best Actor category.

Murphy isn't the only Oppenheimer star nominated for an Oscar with Robert Downey Jr up for Best Supporting Actor and Emily Blunt for Best Supporting Actress.

Christopher Nolan has also been recognised by the Academy, receiving nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Oppenheimer leads the nominations with 13 nods, with additional categories including Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound, Production Design, Costume design, Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Oscars will air live on ITV for the first time in 20 years with coverage starting from 9.30pm on the night.

The 96th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

