Cillian Murphy debuts new hair colour at Small Things Like These UK premiere

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy has debuted a new hair colour at the Small Things Like These UK premiere.

Murphy, 48, plays father Bill Furlong in the film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, about Ireland’s notorious Magdalene Laundries.

While working as a coal merchant to support his family, Bill discovers how mothers and babies are being treated by a convent in New Ross, County Wexford, leading him to confront the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church.

Cillian Murphy and Alan Moloney attend the Small Things Like These UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

On the red carpet, Murphy wore a mustard-coloured jacket, complemented by a khaki shirt and a lighter hair colour, containing flecks of blonde, grey and dark brown.

A Royal Night Out actress Emily Watson and Eileen Walsh, who starred in The Magdalene Sisters, also graced the carpet at the Curzon Mayfair on Thursday night.

Watson wore a long black ensemble and Walsh joined her, wearing a black velvet dress with cutout details.

Emily Watson and Eileen Walsh graced the rep carpet (Ian West/PA)

The event was also attended by The Virgin Queen star Anne-Marie Duff and The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt.

Murphy is reprising his role as gangster Tommy Shelby for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film from creator Steven Knight, with reports that filming is currently taking place in Birmingham, where the TV show is set.

This year the Irish actor won the best actor gong at the Baftas and Oscars respectively for his role in Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer.

Murphy has also appeared in films including Danny Boyle’s 2002 movie 28 Days Later and Nolan’s 2010 film Inception.