Cillian Murphy addresses new movie's abrupt ending

Small Things Like These spoilers follow.

Cillian Murphy has spoken out on his new movie Small Things Like These's abrupt ending.

The Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer actor leads the film about Catholic church-run asylums for women they felt had 'lost their way' in 1800s Ireland.

His character Bill discovers a distressed woman named Sarah and soon uncovers the dark truth of these asylums, and he has to wrestle with his desire to do the right thing against his fear of going up against the power and influence of the church.

Enda Bowe/Lionsgate

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

The film focuses on everything that leads him to make his ultimate decision, which is to rescue Sarah and bring her back to his family home. But how does that decision affect the community, the church, Bill, Sarah, and the other women in the asylum?

You don't find out, as the film ends there. Just like Claire Keegan's novel of the same, the abrupt conclusion has proven to be a divisive talking point, and that's how Murphy likes it.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "I think that's been happening already for the people that have watched it.

Lionsgate

Related: How to get cheap cinema tickets

"And, like, that's the genius of the book and the adaptation and the film is that the real crisis happens after the black. People have very different points of view.

"And it's amazing to think about it, because it just unspools and unspools and unspools. And you don't know what it could possibly be.

"It could be a positive or it could have an optimistic outlook or a pessimistic. You know what I mean? It's very interesting, but it also represents, I think, sort of the beginning of the loosening of that grip that the church had at the time."

Small Things Like These is out in cinemas now.

You Might Also Like