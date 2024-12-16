CiCi Coleman wants First Dates colleagues to help her find love

CiCi Coleman hopes the 'First Dates' team can help her find love.

The star features as a waitress on the popular Channel 4 dating show and confessed that she has tasked maitre d' Fred Siriex to help find a man for her.

CiCi is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "Fred has introduced me to a lot of men but, I'm afraid, nothing in the long-term department.

"Putting my love life in the hands of the 'First Dates' team is definitely discussed, but it just never happened. They haven't found me the right one yet.

"So who knows? If I'm single next series then I'm sure the conversation will be had."

'First Dates' has been a fixture of the Channel 4 schedule for more than a decade and Cici, 38, believes that the positivity of the show – which returns for a Christmas special this week - is a welcome antidote to much of what is seen on screen.

She said: "We keep it simple because we don't mess about with it, we don't try to create car crashes. We try our best to match people so that they have a future together.

"There's so much negativity in the world and we're really trying to search for that positivity. And so, at the end of a bad day, if you can watch two people falling in love, it's pretty special. You forget your own stuff."

CiCi previously revealed that she was "one step away from being homeless" before joining 'First Dates' during a Q+A with fans on Instagram where she was asked if it was bad that they were unsure what they wanted to do with their life at the age of 25.

She responded: "Mate. At 25 I was one step away from being homeless. I had zero idea what I wanted to do. But I had hope."