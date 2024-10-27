Christine McGuinness 'left devastated' after being joked about by ex-husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness split from Paddy in 2022 after more than a decade together credit:Bang Showbiz

Christine McGuinness was left "devastated" after being joked about by her ex-husband Paddy.

The 36-year-old model was married to the stand-up comedian, 51, from 2011 until 2022 and while she has "kept a respectful silence" since the split, she was "horrified" that he included her as part of the material for a recent gig.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "She was devastated yesterday and was horrified to be a laughing stock, she didn’t know Paddy was going to make her the butt of his jokes and felt shocked that he did.

“She has kept a respectful silence throughout their divorce proceedings and their marriage fallout.

“She felt very low about this.

“She is focusing on her family and work projects, which bring her joy, she’s not interested in bad-mouthing anyone. She was distraught at the idea that people were laughing at her."

The former 'Take Me Out' host- who has eight year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five year-old Felicity with his estranged wife - returned to the comedy circuit last week for the first time in almost a decade with his new show 'Nearly There' and joked to the sold-out crowd that they had helped him pay for his divorce.

He said: "It’s all about love and respect tonight.

"Loads of love in this room.

“I don’t care what race you are, what religion, what your sexuality is. I don’t care how you identify. You can identify as a cat, for all I care.

Put your litter tray in the corner, knock yourself out.

“Tonight, folks, we’re all here as human beings with one common goal — and that’s to help me pay for my divorce.

“I’ve had the pants down, me, the pants down.

I'm thinking of getting 'Children In Need' to do a bike ride for me next year, or come round to a bedsit in Bolton filming me."