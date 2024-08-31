Chris Pine lands first Italian-speaking movie role

Star Trek and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine has landed his first Italian-speaking movie role after signing on to star in The Kidnapping of Arabella (Il rapimento di Arabella).

From writer and director Carolina Cavalli, the film serves as a follow-up to Cavalli's debut feature Amanda and will mark Pine's first foray into Italian language cinema (via Variety).

Described as a "dramedy," The Kidnapping of Arabella tells the story of Holly, a young woman who is uncomfortable in her own body and believes she is the "wrong version of herself." When Holly unexpectedly encounters a 7-year-old, she is convinced to change her mind.

Reuniting with Cavalli after starring in Amanda is Benedetta Porcaroli who stars as Holly, while Pine heads up the cast in an undisclosed role.

Speaking to Variety about The Kidnapping of Arabella after it was announced earlier this month, Cavalli said she was looking forward to starting work on her second feature.

"I think lonely people who come together to solve a problem have already solved the biggest one, and this is what makes me happy about this story," Cavalli said in the interview. "I can’t wait to start and I am very grateful for this opportunity."

The Apartment CEO Annamaria Morelli, who serves as producer on the movie, added: "Carolina’s second film is perfectly aligned with my vision for The Apartment going forward. On the one hand, I will continue along the same lines the company is known for, meaning high-end productions involving top Italian talents such as Paolo Sorrentino, Luca Guadagnino etc and also big international co-productions and prime international IP."

Meanwhile, Pine, who speaks Spanish, recently opened up to Spanish magazine Vanidades about learning Italian, saying he confuses the two languages.

The Kidnapping of Arabella is set to begin production this week in Northern Italy.

