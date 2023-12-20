Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson's Christmas movie confirms release date

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Red One, the new Christmas film starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, has confirmed its release date.

As per Deadline, the festive action-comedy will be released theatrically on November 15, 2024, with a streaming date on Prime Video set to follow.

Plot details for the film have remained scarce so far, but it's described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre".

When the Jake Kasdan-directed film began production last year, Johnson published a social media post reading: "It's beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS. Officially kicking off production for our CHRISTMAS franchise film titled, RED ONE with my guy @chrisevans.”

"Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins," he added.

Johnson previously released a statement upon the film's announcement, in which he said: "Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion.

"I've been very impressed with [Amazon Studios head] Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

"Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I've wanted to tell for years," added storywriter Hiram Garcia. "An epic, edge-of-your-seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head."

Starring alongside Evans and Johnson are Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, JK Simmons and Bonnie Hunt, with Chris Morgan penning the screenplay.

