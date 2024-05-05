Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy team up for new movie

Captain America's Chris Evans and Furiosa's Anya Taylor-Joy will be teaming up for a new movie.

According to Deadline, the duo will star in action film Sacrifice – which will mark director Romain Gavras' English-language movie debut.

"A high end charity gala is raided by a violent group of radicals on a mystical quest to fulfil a prophecy," reads the official logline for the film.

Taylor-Joy will play the passionate villain, while Evans will portray the movie star she intends to kill.

Getty Images

Related: First look at Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson's new rom-com

The blockbuster, which is said to incorporate a similar "combustible" and "propulsive anarchy" as Gavras' Netflix thriller Athena, will also feature appearances from Black Mirror's Salma Hayek Pinault and Killers of the Flower Moon's Brendan Fraser.

Filming is expected to begin in September, with more castings announced soon.

As well as directing, Gavras has written the script alongside Succession's Will Arbery — which reportedly proved compelling enough for the lead actors to sign on just four days after receiving it.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Related: Dune: Part Two makes a major change with Anya Taylor-Joy's character

Speaking to Deadline about the upcoming film, Gavras detailed the process behind writing the script and explained that he has woven elements of Greek mythology into the plot.

"It came from a very simple idea, which is every time you go to those events, whether it's in Cannes, whether it's a charity event and where you have all those people, the mischievous side of me, and I think the audience as well when they're watching those events, they kind of want something to go really horribly wrong," he said.

"When you see glitzy people and all the shininess and all that stuff, you want that moment to be twisted right?"

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Related: Captain America's Chris Evans and new wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut

He continued: "I was raised myself on Greek mythology. Instead of being fed new movies when I was a kid, my parents were telling me these Greek tales, where a mum eats her kids and of sacrifices to volcanoes.

"Those things fed me and led to the idea of having a group of kids that have a very specific agenda that comes from a very mythological kind of belief system.

"There is a fondness of satire and Will is amazing at the sharpness of the tone of the characters and the humanity of them. I am so excited by our cast."

Sacrifice doesn't have a release date yet.

You Might Also Like