Chris Columbus thrilled Macaulay Culkin is 'embracing' Home Alone again

Chris Columbus hopes Macaulay Culkin embraces acting again.

It was recently revealed that Macaulay, 44, is set to star in 'Fallout' season two and his 'Home Alone' director Chris hopes to see more of the actor on screen.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I would still like to see Mack act more often. I haven’t spoken to him in a while, but I read that he’s doing ['Fallout' season two]. So it would be great to see him embrace acting again because he’s really great."

Chris is also thrilled that Macaulay is sharing his love for the 'Home Alone' movies, recently embarking on a US screening tour of the first film, and said it is "heartwarming" that the actor sees "the impact that Home Alone has on kids and families".

He said: "Yeah, it’s heartwarming to see that he’s hosting these screenings and embracing it. He’s got a family of his own now, and he sees the impact that 'Home Alone' has on kids and families. The fact that 'Home Alone' has this longevity is really important, and it means a lot to me, because, at the time, the movie was not critically well received. It just happened to be successful enough that it ran for [seven] months. It was number one until February 3 [1991]. But it’s really meaningful to me that the movie is continuing to play 34 years later. It’s also meaningful for me that Kieran Culkin has become such a great actor. He was also in both 'Home Alone' pictures, and I thought his performance in 'A Real Pain' was phenomenal."

And, Chris' daughter and producing partner Eleanor Columbus revealed she used to put on her father's movies when she missed him.

She said: "It’s an embarrassment of riches. My dad has made some great movies, some timeless classics. I love them, but I have a different perspective than the usual audience member. Watching his films is a mixture of pride, nostalgia and memory. To me, Chris’ films are so personal. In college, if I missed him, I’d throw on 'Mrs. Doubtfire'. When I see those films, it’s like getting a warm hug from my dad."