Charlotte Crosby wants 'bigger things' than reality TV

Charlotte Crosby is "striving for bigger things" than reality TV.

The 34-year-old star shot to fame on 'Geordie Shore' 13 years ago and has appeared in numerous celebrity competition series since then, but she's insisted she won't be doing that any more because they require "too much effort" for a small pay cheque.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I love TV and some people want to do everything they're offered. But I've done that now.

"Anything that just seems a bit too strenuous, I just don't really want to do it. I don't really want to do shows that are going to be too much effort.

"It's just a little pay packet and then it's over.

"I'm striving for bigger things right now."

Instead, the former 'Just Tattoo Of Us' host - who has two-year-old daughter Alba and is pregnant with her second child with fiance Jake Ankers - is focused on her business endeavours.

She added: "I've got two businesses. I want to be a successful owner who one day sells her business for millions of pounds and I don't think dancing in the ballroom on 'Strictly' is going to get me there."

But Charlotte knows it won't be that easy to achieve her ambitions as there is also major risks involved.

She added: "I'm ready to take over the business world. I find the business world electric.

"It's a rollercoaster - it's up and down. There's a fear of bankruptcy. But I love being creative."

Charlotte recently vowed never to return to 'Geordie Shore', even though she had fun as the Boss on Australian spin-off series titled, 'Aussie Shore'.

She told The Sun newspaper in September: "I left 'Geordie Shore' and didn't want to be involved in a show where you live and breathe drama, drunkenness and arguments. I just wasn't about that anymore.

"When I got offered to be the Boss, I thought it was a great chance to still be involved in what I love and always done, but not be fully involved ...

"It was very nostalgic, every single moment I would walk in the house and there would just be mess everywhere, so many good memories would come flooding back, it was so nostalgic the whole way through."