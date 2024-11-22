Charlotte Crosby feels 'lucky' to be safe after home raid

Charlotte Crosby and her fiance feel "lucky" to have escaped unharmed after their home was raided by a gang of machete-wielding intruders.

The masked gang broke in while the pregnant reality TV star was upstairs with her two-year-old daughter and her partner Jake Ankers revealed he chased the thugs out of the property but was unable to catch them.

In a post on Instagram, Jake, 33, explained the family is "safe" and "counting their blessings" following the terrifying ordeal.

He wrote: "Thank you for all the messages me and the girls are safe! Very lucky and counting our blessings tonight. The police are dealing with this now so hopefully they get some results and catch these nasty people."

In a previous post on Instagram, Jake revealed the family had been targeted by masked intruders who broke into their home and he appealed for information to catch the criminals.

He said: "I can't believe I'm saying this but some little c**** tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete.

"I am f****** amazed I chased all four of them but I could not catch them. If anyone has got any information please message me immediately. One of them was wearing a red balaclava.

"He is the one that had the machete. Me little girl's in the house. Me partner's in the house."

The couple live in Sunderland with their two-year-old daughter Alba and they are just weeks away from the arrival of their second child.

Just hours before the raid, 'Geordie Shore' star Charlotte took to social media to reveal she has been suffering from crippling back pain and a scan showed her unborn baby is in a "very awkward position".

She said: "Ok so I need advice suggestions just anything because honestly my back feels as though it's been snapped in half. My back, my ribs everything.

"We had a scan yesterday and the midwife stressed her sympathy for me as baby girl was in a very, very awkward position.

"I'm struggling to even sit upright in a chair without being so uncomfortable".