Charlie Cox lands next lead movie role in rom-com about a depressed dog

Charlie Cox has landed his next lead movie role, joining Zooey Deschanel in the cast for Merv.

Deschanel was announced as the lead back in March, and Deadline is now reporting that Cox has joined the project, which will follow a former couple who discover that their dog is struggling with the effects of their break-up.

The pair will be joined by in the film Chris Redd, Patricia Heaton, David Hunt, Ellyn Jameson, Wynn Everett, Jasmine Mathews and Joey Slotnick, though specific character details remain undisclosed.

Wilson Webb

Related: Charlie Cox's Daredevil shares kiss in first look at Born Again romance

The star, best known for playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil, was pictured alongside Deschanel in a promotional image for the film. Jessica Swale is the director for Merv, and the script is being penned by Linsey Stewart and Dane Clark, with Amazon MGM Studios handling production.

“The film watches as an estranged couple learns that the dog they share is suffering from depression following their break-up, awkwardly reconciling over the holidays when they take their dog on a sunny vacation to Florida to lift his spirits,” reads the logline for the film.

Cox will soon reprise his role as Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, a limited series that sees the character integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series also sees Vincent D’Onofrio reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, with the actor recently teasing aspects of the show.

Erika Goldring - Getty Images

Related: Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again adds Never Have I Ever star to cast

“I'm a huge fan of those guys, and I talk to them all the time now,” he said of screenwriters Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. “When I heard that [they were joining Born Again], I was like: ‘OK, not only are we switching things up, but the bosses are doing the right thing for us.’

“They've given us their hottest talent, and that's pretty cool. So the first thing I did was thank them. I thanked Kevin [Feige] for doing that and sticking with Charlie and I. It's a pretty amazing thing.”

There is currently no release date for Merv.

You Might Also Like