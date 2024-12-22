Chad Michael Murray had 'high school reunion' on Freakier Friday set

Chad Michael Murray found filming 'Freakier Friday' to be like a "high school reunion".

The 43-year-old actor has reprised his 'Freaky Friday' role as Jake alongside Lindsay Lohan as former love interest Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis as her mother Tess, and the 'Merry Gentlemen' actor had an "awesome" time working with the women again, even though so much time had passed since the first film.

Appearing at Christmas Con 2024 in New Jersey, Chad was asked about the project during a fan Q+A and People magazine reports he said: "It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick. It felt like a high school reunion, you know? It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between."

But after noting it had been "23 years since we were on set doing the first one," Chad admitted following the body-swap plot was confusing even for him.

He said: "There [were] moments where I'm sitting there going, 'Okay, who's who?' ... I was really focused. I had to do my homework, like, a lot, and then I'd still get it wrong. But it was great. So much fun."

‘Freakier Friday’ - which is slated to hit cinemas in August 2025 - follows on from the 2003 original, which told the story of a single mother and her ansty teenage daughter, who swap bodies, and are forced to masquerade as one another until a solution to their problem can be found.

But although the film finds Anna married to Manny Jacinto's character, and not Chad's Jake, her love interest from the original film, Jamie and Lindsay recently teased the actor still has an important role to play.

The ‘True Lies’ actress told Entertainment Weekly: “Manny plays Lindsay’s husband. But that’s like as much as we can say.”

Lindsay added: “Manny is lovely. So funny.”

But Jamie reassured: “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”

Lindsay also gushed she couldn’t wait for fans to see Jake in ‘Freakier Friday’.

She told Variety: “It’s exciting. Chad comes into the movie full force, as Jake does, in ‘Freakier Friday’ on the motorcycle.

“It’s just a really fun movie. I feel like people are gonna laugh a lot. Along with a lot of heart, there’s other stories in it to tell. I’m really excited to share it with everyone.”