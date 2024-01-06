Callum Turner reflects on "special" Boys in the Boat experience

The Boys in the Boat minor spoilers follow.

Callum Turner has reflected on his "special" experience filming George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat.

Clooney's sports drama adapts the real experiences of the University of Washington rowing crew when they were picked to represent the US at the 1936 Olympics.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Turner said he found the physical training required for the role to be one of the more rewarding experiences of his career.

Amazon/MGM

Related: Why Joel Edgerton felt "less pressure" on The Boys in the Boat

"It was a wonderful experience," he said. "We trained four hours a day for two months before we even started making this movie. We were rowing on the Thames in February, it was snowing a few days.

"I built this bond with these guys and I'm rereading the book from a different perspective, having done it. I completely understand what it means to be in that boat and how special an experience it was."

His director, George Clooney, was full of praise for Turner, saying: "He's an easy actor to work with. Callum's a real pro, he's a really good actor. It makes the shortcut of talking and directing really easy when you can go, '10% less' and he'll go, 'Got it'. That's a gift to a director and so, as an actor who directs, it's really fun to have actors like that."

Clooney's producing partner Grant Heslov also touched on the intense physical demands that the actors faced before even playing the rowers.

"When we cast, we had to cast guys that were tall enough, rowers are really tall people," he said. "There's a great photo of George when we went to Oxford and he took a picture with the rowing team and he looks like a midget, and he's six feet tall.

"We had to hire guys who would be able to do it, and once we started the training, the first time I went to see it, they did not look good, I was worried.

Story continues

"The next time, I went with George, they looked a little bit better, but we were still worried. By the time they finished, they looked like real rowers."

The Boys in the Boat is released in UK cinemas on January 12, 2024.

You Might Also Like