The Brutalist review – Brady Corbet’s audacious architecture drama is a monumental achievement

Wendy Ide
·5 min read
<span>Adrien Brody as fictional architect László Tóth in The Brutalist: ‘the kind of fully furnished world-building you could almost live in’. </span><span>Photograph: Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved</span>
Adrien Brody as fictional architect László Tóth in The Brutalist: ‘the kind of fully furnished world-building you could almost live in’. Photograph: Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved

Bold, confrontational and oversized in every way imaginable, Brady Corbet’s wildly ambitious three-and-a-half-hour-plus epic The Brutalist represents a near-perfect symbiosis of subject with film-making style. It’s a huge, uncompromising cinematic statement about the creation of a huge, uncompromising architectural statement. It’s a paean to purity of creative vision in the face of petty ignorance and tightened purse strings, of noble personal sacrifice in the name of art. The kinship between the misunderstood modernist architect who finds worlds of both opportunity and pain courtesy of the fickle whims of wealthy American philistines and Corbet, a former US child actor turned independent film-maker, is there for all who choose to see it.

The uncharitable may suggest that there’s a degree of self-lionisation at play in Corbet’s audacious third feature film (his previous pictures were The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux). But even the uncharitable would agree that The Brutalist is a remarkable achievement, the kind of immense and audacious passion project that is usually out of reach to all but a select few celebrated auteurs and veteran directors.

With The Brutalist, Corbet gains entry into the elite group of cinema’s heavy hitters who can demand – and expect to receive – creative carte blanche for their projects. That notably male group includes directors such as Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Paul Thomas Anderson. Corbet’s age – he’s 36 – and the fact that he is still early in his directing career has drawn comparisons to Orson Welles, who made his own American opus, Citizen Kane, at the age of just 26. But in terms of the film-making vision, it’s Anderson who provides the most useful reference point and whose work, one suspects, Corbet has studied avidly. There are clear parallels with the toxic power structures explored in Anderson’s The Master and in the stylistic flair and emphatic score of There Will Be Blood.

Brody’s Tóth is a man whose pain is so close to the surface, you can almost see the raw nerve endings

Corbet and Anderson also share a taste for utilising obscure, virtually defunct film formats. The Brutalist was almost entirely shot on VistaVision, a widescreen format that was last used in Hollywood in the early 1960s, and which Anderson has reportedly used for his currently untitled forthcoming project. The Brutalist is visually arresting, but I’m not sure that, to the untutored eye, the format makes much of a difference to the look of the picture, compared with films shot on the more widely used 35mm stock. However, the much publicised choice of VistaVision, together with the fact that a lucky few audiences will get to see the film projected on immersive 70mm, bestows a kind of arthouse event movie status on The Brutalist – a canny marketing device for a picture with such an endurance-testing running time. The film’s awards buzz should also lure in curious audiences: it picked up best picture in the drama category, director and actor at the Golden Globes earlier this month and is a strong Oscars contender after earning 10 nominations last week.

For the most part (excluding a curiously thin and superfluous coda set at the Venice architecture biennale in the 1980s), the film justifies its butt-numbing length. The story of Holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody, with a goulash-thick accent), a Hungarian-born, Bauhaus-trained architect, The Brutalist is a rich, involving piece of storytelling. It’s the kind of fully furnished world-building you could almost live in. Brody is impressive – his gaunt, haunted Tóth is a man whose pain is so close to the surface you can almost see the raw nerve endings.

Newly arrived in the US, he is taken under the wing of his assimilated cousin Attila (Alessandro Nivola), who has a provincial furniture warehouse and an all-American wife. Attila’s generosity has limits – he offers Tóth a job and a bed. But the bed is in the warehouse storeroom and the job comes with the tacit understanding that if Tóth is too obviously foreign (and for foreign, read Jewish), the agreement is null and void. Antisemitism is everywhere, even within Tóth’s own family.

The first encounter with the man who will become Tóth’s patron, wealthy industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr (Guy Pearce), is not promising. An irate Van Buren chases him from his mansion, incensed by the surprise library renovation by Tóth that his children have commissioned. However, after interest in the project from an architecture journal, Van Buren reappraises Tóth’s work. On an impulse, he commissions the architect to create a multipurpose community space, monument to Van Buren benevolence, on the crest of a Pennsylvania hill.

Related: Lights, camera, concrete! How Hollywood is playing a part in brutalism’s redemption

It’s a rich man’s folly, certainly, but it’s as much a product of Tóth’s ego as Van Buren’s, something that becomes clear once Tóth’s shrewd, sharp-eyed wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones), belatedly enters the story; she doesn’t appear on screen until the second half of the picture, after a built-in 15-minute intermission. The Brutalist is astute on the idea of patronage and on the cost to any artist who is bought. But Corbet fumbles a pivotal and heavy-handedly symbolic scene in which, let’s just say, the brutalist is brutalised.

Elsewhere, the screenplay dwells obsessively on certain aspects and rushes blithely past others. The craft of the film-making, though, is exemplary. The architecture of the film is not just created by Lol Crawley’s restless, questioning cinematography. Equally crucial is the complex and layered tapestry of sounds and – most of all, perhaps – Daniel Blumberg’s rousing, exultant score: music that soars to the skies and captures the hope and optimism against the odds with which Tóth builds the future.

  • In UK and Irish cinemas

Latest Stories

  • 'My mother sacrificed herself for me': Escape from the train of death

    As the Nazis entered their small flat, his mother, Chana, and older sister, Ita, turned pale and started trembling. After examining Chana's ID card and passport, he confirmed her fears. It was March 1943, almost three years into the Nazi occupation of Belgium.

  • West Indies slips to 129-5, leads Pakistan by 138 runs in 2nd test

    Left-arm spinner Noman Ali continued to prosper on a turning pitch with a match haul of 10 wickets as West Indies slipped to 129-5 on Day 2 of the second cricket test on Sunday. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s (52) first half century of the tour had stretched West Indies lead to 101 but the tourists lost four wickets in the hour before lunch to hold a 138-run with five second innings wickets in hand. Ali followed his first innings effort of 6-41, including a hat-trick, with 4-59 on Sunday as West Indies middle-order batters were yet again trapped by Pakistan's spinners.

  • Why IES Holdings (IESC) Is Skyrocketing Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) stands against the other stocks. Stock gains always get people talking, and 2025 is no exception. Markets have moved higher for a while due to a […]

  • Why Option Care Health (OPCH) Is Skyrocketing Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stands against the other stocks. Stock gains always get people talking, and 2025 is no exception. Markets have moved higher for a while due to […]

  • Mexican workers set up tent city to house deportees from US

    As well as a place to sleep, returning Mexicans will receive food, medicine and help in obtaining documents.

  • Barclays investigates if Bitcoin prices lead to increased hiring for crypto jobs

    Investing.com -- Bitcoin’s surge past $100,000 has fueled speculation about renewed interest in cryptocurrency, but Barclays (LON:BARC) analysts suggest the hiring landscape in the crypto sector remains subdued.

  • Why Blueprint Medical (BPMC) Is Skyrocketing Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Blueprint Medical (NASDAQ:BPMC) stands against the other stocks. Stock gains always get people talking, and 2025 is no exception. Markets have moved higher for a while due to a […]

  • Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

    Ruben Amorim has fitness issues in defence for visit to Craven Cottage

  • Israeli forces kill one person in south Lebanon as residents try to return, Lebanese health ministry says

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Israel forces killed one person and wounded 17 others trying to return to homes in south Lebanon where Israeli troops remained on the ground after a deadline for their withdrawal passed on Sunday, Lebanon's health ministry said. Israel has said it intended to keep troops in the south beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with Hezbollah, and on Saturday ordered residents not to return until further notice. The deal stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from south Lebanon as the Iran-backed Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area and the Lebanese army deployed, within in a 60-day period which ended on Sunday morning.

  • What’s on TV tonight: Guy Martin, Dancing on Ice, Schindler’s List, and more

    Guy Martin: Proper Jobs U&Dave, 8pm There are jobs, says no-nonsense mechanic Guy Martin, and there are “proper jobs.” This is the kind of work that requires long hours and hard graft, that demands blood, sweat and tears. The former motorcycle racer puts his theory to the test in this fascinating four-part series, which follows Martin as he gets stuck into some of the UK’s most dangerous occupations.

  • Monuments defaced as Australians protest, celebrate national day

    Two historic statues were damaged in Melbourne ahead of Australia Day celebrations on Sunday, with tens of thousands of people across the country joining protests in support of Aboriginal groups who say the date is not one to cheer. A statue of colonist John Batman, a founder of the country's second-largest city and who was involved in the killing of Indigenous people, was sawn in half, while a monument commemorating Australian soldiers in World War One was daubed in red paint and the words "land back", according to police and local media reports. Australia's national day on Jan. 26 is a date of mourning for many Indigenous Australians because it marks the day that Captain James Cook landed in Sydney Cove and the beginning of the country's colonisation by the British.

  • Why BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Is Skyrocketing Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stands against the other stocks. Stock gains always get people talking, and 2025 is no exception. Markets have moved higher for a while due to a […]

  • Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Is Skyrocketing Now

    We recently compiled a list of the Why These 15 Stocks Are Skyrocketing in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) stands against the other stocks. Stock gains always get people talking, and 2025 is no exception. Markets have moved higher for a while […]

  • Some 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region, WHO chief says

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some 70 people were killed in an attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in Sudan, the chief of the World Health Organization said Sunday, part of a series of attacks coming as the African nation's civil war escalated in recent days.

  • Manchester United XI vs Fulham – Predicted lineup and team news

    Manchester United face Fulham in the Premier League this evening in a tough trip for Ruben Amorim’s side.Amorim did not hold back on his criticism of the side’s – or his – performances after d...

  • The 2010s lost classics that became sleeper hits a decade on

    A number of tracks that didn't make a big impact when they were first released have now become hits.

  • Residents of kibbutz destroyed in Israel-Hezbollah fighting worry about safety once they return

    The proximity to the Lebanese border made Manara so vulnerable in the war between Israel and Hezbollah that it became a symbol of the heavy price of fighting, with rockets and explosive drones damaging the majority of homes. The kibbutz was evacuated along with some 60,000 people, who the Israeli government told to leave dozens of towns and villages along the border. (AP video shot by Ami Ben Tov)

  • Why Fulham vs Manchester United is a 7pm kick-off today?

    The Red Devils face a tricky test in west London tonight

  • Unexpected proof of love – kissing cow upsets crocodile

    A cow in a river in Daintree, Australia came a little too close to a crocodile. The predator reacted in a bad mood.

  • Ruben Amorim’s struggle for goals not helped by Marcus Rashford’s exile

    Manchester United’s forward line needs revitalising but with new signings looking unlikely the head coach’s troubles look set to go on