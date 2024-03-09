Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews lands next movie role

NBC - Getty Images

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews has landed his next lead movie role, replacing rapper/actor Ice Cube in action comedy novel adaptation The Killer's Game.

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley also feature in the movie, as does Argylle and Rebel Moon's Sofia Boutella. The Hollywood Reporter states that filming on the project has already wrapped.

The official synopsis explains that the film follows Bautista's lead assassin, who "is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a hit on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. But soon after, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed – and must fend off an army of former colleagues trying to kill him."

Jay Bonansinga's original novel was published in 1997, while the film version has been in some form of development before the book even came out. At various times in its life, Michael Keaton and Jason Statham have been attached to star.

Speaking of Bautista, whose newest movie Dune: Part Two just came in cinemas, he recently stated that he'd be open to making an MCU return, but not as Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax the Destroyer.

"When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax," he told io9 last month.

"I still have a relationship with Marvel. I've seen Kevin Feige again, [producer] Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role.



"I love the universe – the superhero universe, I love it. I'm a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I'd be all over it.

"I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I'd love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe. Yeah. But never. I'm not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

