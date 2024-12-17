Brenda Blethyn fears she might regret Vera quit decision

Brenda Blethyn already fears she might 'regret' her decision to quit Vera credit:Bang Showbiz

The 78-year-old actress has shot her last-ever episode of the ITV crime drama, which will air on January 1st and 2nd 2025, but on her final day of filming the star wondered if she was "making a mistake" hanging up her iconic trench coat.

She said: "On that last day of filming for Vera I couldn’t help thinking, ‘Oh, I’m making a mistake here. Why oh why, Brenda?’

"Come March when I would normally be packing my bag to go back up north to film another series of Vera, I’ll probably be regretting my decision.

"But right here and right now, it’s the right one for me and my family."

Despite departing the role after the upcoming 14th and final instalment of the hit detective series, Brenda insists she is only "semi-retired".

She said: "I’m not retiring. Maybe semi-retired. I don’t want to be doing jobs which means going away for long periods of time.

"I’ve done that for the last 14 years. But, there again, never say never."

The 'Atonement' star has already landed another part, in a movie alongside Andrea Riseborough, because the opportunity was "irresistible".

She added: "Since finishing 'Vera' in July I’ve already completed a film written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.

"I had no intention of embarking on something else so soon.

"But the filming in Yorkshire with Paul and co-starring Andrea Riseborough was imminent and irresistible.

"Apparently another actress had dropped out for personal reasons and they needed someone to replace her right away.

“So in the spirit of helping out I said, ‘Oh, let’s have a read of it.’ And I liked it."