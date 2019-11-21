The Boys season 2 release date, cast, images, episode count, and everything else we know

Want more news about The Boys season 2? Of course you do! Not only has a certain Billy Butcher narrowed the release date down for next year, Jack Quaid (AKA Hughie) has some tantalising new quotes about the upcoming story to hopefully tide you over until then.

Plus, we'll go through everything else we already know. There are quotes from the creator, images from the cast, lots of middle fingers. That sort of thing. The Boys season 2 is shaping up to be even bloodier than the first, and there might even be a new Supe or two in town to keep Vought's finest company. So, here's everything we know about The Boys season 2, from new cast members, to episode count, and even the first reaction to the premiere.

The Boys season 2 release date is "one full year after the first season" (or mid-2020)

All being well, we could be seeing The Boys season 2 in around 7-8 months. All eight episodes of the first season debuted on July 26. Show creator Eric Kripke thinks it’ll be a similar situation next year.

Speaking to Collider, he hoped for season 2 to “drop one full year after the first season, so about the same time next year.” July 2020, then… hopefully.

Karl Urban has backed that release window up by posting a "mid-2020" date on Instagram. Well, well, well. If it isn't the little leaker.

The Boys season 2 cast remains mostly the same - with a few key additions

As revealed by The Boys season 2 first images (which you can see for yourself further below), Karl Urban is back as Billy Butcher alongside Jack Quaid as Hughie. The rest of The Boys are back as well: Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Kapon are all returning as Mother’s Milk, The Female, and Frenchie respectively.

You can also expect most of the Seven to swoop down for The Boys’ sophomore season. No official confirmation yet, but Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander (Anthony Starr), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McGelliot) are all likely putting on their spandex for a second round. Even A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), who suffered a heart attack at the end of season 1, should be up and running for season 2.

Two faces who appeared in The Boys season 1 should be part of the regulars in the season 2 cast. Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, who made a brief cameo in the season 1 finale, will be returning as Vought supremo Mr. Edgar. “He will be a really important character in season 2,” series creator Eric Kripke told EW. He’ll be featuring in “four to five episodes.”

Plus, there's a new superhero in town. As revealed by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 2 will feature a fresh character in the form of Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Not much is known about her character yet, though her comic book counterpart is a nasty Nazi. Judging by the rest of Vought's super-powered stable, she's probably not going to play nice, either.

More fresh faces are also inbound. According to Deadline, Goran Visnijc will play "Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church," and Claudia Domit is Victoria Neuman, a "young wunderkind congresswoman"

Recently, Patton Oswalt has also been confirmed. He's in a "#SecretRole". Eric Kripke has even hashtagged it, so you know it's a big deal.

Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was AMAZING! #TheBoysTV #Season2 #SecretRole@TheBoysTV #TheBoys @PrimeVideo #SPNFamiIy pic.twitter.com/y47quxLCgROctober 17, 2019

