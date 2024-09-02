Blake Lively's shark thriller is now available to watch on Netflix

Blake Lively's acclaimed shark movie The Shallows has become available to stream on Netflix.

The survival thriller from Orphan and Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra has landed on the streamer in the UK and Ireland.

Released in 2016, The Shallows stars Lively as medical student Nancy Adams. After her mother's, Nancy travels to a secluded beach in Mexico, where she joins some locals for a surfing session.

Out to sea, Nancy is attacked by a great white shark who knocks her off her board. Stranded 200 yards from shore, the protagonist must use her determination and resources to make it back in one piece.

The movie is certified Fresh on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it sits at a critics score of 79%. Meanwhile, reviews from users have been mixed, with the film racking up a 59% score.



Lively has recently starred in It Ends With Us, an adaptation of the Colleen Hoover best-selling book of the same name directed by Justin Baldoni.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star plays Lily Bloom, a florist who is trapped in an abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, portrayed by Baldoni.

Lively has faced some backlash during the press tour of the movie, as some fans said she didn't appear to take the film's theme of domestic violence seriously.

Touching upon criticism of Lively, Sony Pictures Entertainment's chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra defended her and praised Hoover's work.

"Blake, Colleen and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Audiences love the movie. Blake's passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable. We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her."

The Shallows is available to stream on Netflix UK and Ireland. It Ends With Us is out in cinemas now.

