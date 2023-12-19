Blake Lively praises America Ferrera as Barbie's "heart and soul"

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Warner Bros/Shutterstock

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants stars came out to celebrate one of their own ahead of Barbie's awards season campaign.

Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel reunited with their co-star America Ferrera during a special Barbie Q&A, praising Ferrera's performance in Greta Gerwig's critically-acclaimed movie.

Ferrera, who plays Gloria, features in one of Barbie's most famous scenes, a monologue highlighting the double standards women are subjected to.

Warner Bros.

Lively talked about Ferrera's monologue in an Instagram tribute she penned for her friend, calling her "the heart and soul" of Barbie.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women… I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera," Lively wrote in the caption for a carousel of pictures with her Sisterhood gang.

"She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of," she continued.



"I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.

"I can't wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No-one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."



Tamblyn also took to Instagram to share her memories from the night, looking back on her friendship with her three co-stars, who she met on the set of the first Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants movie.



"We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake's closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie," Tamblyn wrote.

"I'm so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she's blazing for herself, and women everywhere.

"What a joy to come together in this way, in each other's arms – the arms we've held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years – in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is.

"When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it."

For her part, Ferrera also honoured the love she's received for her Barbie role from her longtime friends, writing on Instagram: "The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night... I love these women with all my heart."

